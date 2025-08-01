Watch SpaceX's Crew-11 astronauts arrive at the ISS early Aug. 2

SpaceX's Crew-11 astronaut mission will arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) early Saturday morning (Aug. 2), and you can watch the action live.

Crew-11's Crew Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, is scheduled to dock with the ISS around 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) on Saturday, just 15 hours after it launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast.

You can watch the rendezvous live via NASA, and Space.com will carry the agency's feed if it's made available. Coverage will begin at 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) and run until at least 5:45 a.m. EDT (0945 GMT), when a welcome ceremony is scheduled to take place.

The docking will occur five years to the day after the splashdown of SpaceX's first-ever crewed mission, the Demo-2 test flight, which sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS for a two-month stay. Demo-2 also employed the Crew Dragon Endeavour.

Crew-11 is commanded by NASA astronaut Zena Cardman. Her crewmates are fellow NASA spaceflyer Mike Fincke, who's the Crew-11 pilot, Kimiya Yui of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Oleg Platonov of Russia's space agency Roscosmos,. The latter are both mission specialists.

This is the first spaceflight for Cardman and Platonov, the second for Yui and the fourth for Fincke. And it's the sixth trip into the final frontier for Endeavour, SpaceX's most-flown crew capsule.

The Crew-11 quartet will join seven people who are already living aboard the orbiting lab: JAXA's Takuya Onishi, commander of the station's current Expedition 73 mission; Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers and Jonny Kim of NASA; and cosmonauts Kirill Peskov, Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Crew-11 astronauts will relieve Ayers, McClain, Onishi and Peskov, who arrived at the ISS in mid-March on SpaceX's Crew-10 mission. The Crew-10 quartet will head back home to Earth a few days from now, after spending some time and sharing some knowledge with their Crew-11 counterparts.

As its name indicates, Crew-11 is the 11th operational astronaut mission SpaceX has flown to the ISS for NASA. SpaceX also has eight other crewed flights under its belt — Demo-2, four private efforts to the orbiting lab operated by the Houston company Axiom Space, and three free-flying missions to orbit (Inspiration4, Polaris Dawn and Fram2).