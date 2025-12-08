Watch 3 astronauts head home to Earth from the International Space Station tonight

NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Soyuz MS-27 Undocking - YouTube Watch On

Three astronauts will head back to Earth from the International Space Station tonight (Dec. 8), and you can watch their homecoming live.

NASA's Jonny Kim and Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky of the Russian space agency Roscosmos are scheduled to leave the orbiting lab in a Soyuz spacecraft today at 8:41 p.m. EST (0141 GMT on Dec. 9) and touch down about 3.5 hours later.

You can watch the action live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency .

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim (left) and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky pose in front of their Soyuz spacecraft before their April 2025 launch to the International Space Station. (Image credit: Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center)

The livestream will begin today at 4:45 pm EST (2145 GMT) to cover the closing of the hatches between the Soyuz and the International Space Station (ISS), which is expected to occur around 5:10 p.m. EST (2210 GMT).

The webcast will pick up again at 8:15 p.m. EST (0115 GMT) for undocking, then again at 10:30 p.m. EST (0330 GMT) for deorbit and landing coverage.

If all goes to plan, the Soyuz carrying Kim and his cosmonaut colleagues will land Tuesday (Dec. 9) at 12:04 a.m. EST (0504 GMT) on the steppe of Kazakhstan, near the city of Dzhezkazgan.

Kim, Ryzhikov and Zubritsky arrived at the ISS on April 8. Their 245-day mission is the first spaceflight for Kim and Zubritsky and the third for Ryzhikov, the commander of the station's Expedition 73 mission.

By the time they touch down on Tuesday morning, the trio will have orbited Earth 3,920 times together and traveled nearly 104 million miles (167 million kilometers), according to a NASA statement .

After Kim, Ryzhikov and Zubritsky depart, there will be seven people left on board the ISS — Oleg Platonov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev of Roscosmos; NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke and Chris Williams; and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui.

Williams, Kud-Sverchkov and Mikaev are new arrivals, reaching the station on Thanksgiving Day . Their launch was more eventful than Roscosmos officials had planned; shortly after their Soyuz rocket lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the pad's service platform crashed into the flame trench .