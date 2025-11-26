Watch NASA astronaut, 2 cosmonauts launch to the International Space Station on Thanksgiving morning

NASA Astronaut Chris Williams Soyuz MS-28 Launch - YouTube Watch On

There's some spaceflight action on tap on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27), but you'll have to get up pretty early to catch it.

A Soyuz rocket is scheduled to launch from the Russian-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thanksgiving at 4:27 a.m. EST (0927 GMT; 2:27 p.m. local time), sending NASA astronaut Chris Williams and cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev toward the International Space Station (ISS).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency's YouTube . Coverage will start at 3:30 a.m. EST (0830 GMT).

The Soyuz rocket service structure is raised on Nov. 24, 2025 at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan ahead of the planned Nov. 27 launch of three crewmembers to the International Space Station: NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

If all goes according to plan, the trio's Soyuz spacecraft will reach the ISS a little over three hours after launch, docking with the orbiting outpost's Rassvet module at about 7:38 a.m. EST (1238 GMT). NASA will cover that milestone as well, beginning at 6:45 a.m. EST (1145 GMT).

The hatches between the Soyuz and the ISS are expected to open around 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT). You can watch that activity, and the welcome ceremony that will follow it, beginning at 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT).

The Thanksgiving launch will kick off the first spaceflight for Williams and Mikaev. Kud-Sverchkov has been to orbit once before, living on the ISS from October 2020 to April 2021.

The trio will spend about eight months aboard the station as members of the orbiting outpost's Expedition 73 and Expedition 74 missions.

"During his stay aboard station, Williams will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth," NASA officials wrote in a statement .

"He will help install and test a new modular workout system for long-duration missions, support experiments to improve cryogenic fuel efficiency and grow semiconductor crystals in space, and assist NASA in designing new re-entry safety protocols to protect crews during future missions," they added.