The final 'Greenland 2: Migration' trailer is here, and it's got the 90s disaster movie vibes we've been craving (video)

Greenland 2: Migration (2026) Final Trailer - Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin - YouTube Watch On

" Greenland 2: Migration ," the long-awaited sequel to 2020's cosmic disaster film, " Greenland ," is set to arrive in theaters on January 9, 2026. This time it's fortified with a beefier $90 million budget and more harrowing survival action for the Garrity family, as they venture forth from the diminishing safety of their apocalypse bunker five years after the events of the first film.

Lionsgate and STX Films' new launch trailer has just hit the internet, and it's a nerve-jangling barrage of oceanic calamities, gun-toting militant factions, vertigo-inducing ladder crawls across bottomless chasms, electrifying radiation storms, and intense familial bonding moments.

Director Ric Roman Waugh is back in the director's chair, operating from an engaging story from "Greenland's" original screenwriter Chris Sparling, alongside Kandahar’s Mitchell LaFortune. Butler and Baccarin return to offer up yet more excellent performances in this second installment, portraying John and Allison Garrity, as does Roman Griffin Davis as their young son, Nathan.

"Greenland 2: Migration" strikes theaters on Jan. 9, 2026 (Image credit: Lionsgate/STX)

The trio makes the decision to make a break from the Greenland shelter and head south towards France and the location of the Clarke interstellar comet crater. This spot has been rumored to be a far safer zone where society is attempting to rebuild without the lethal radioactive clouds and barrage of cometary fragments still raining down upon the Earth. But it's going to be a perilous path indeed that might see many casualties along the route.

"Greenland 2: Migration's" remaining cast members include Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Ric Roman Waugh and Gerard Butler were aboard the follow-up project as producers in collaboration with "John Wick" franchise producer Basil Iwanyk, alongside Alan Siegel, Sebastien Raybaud, John Zois, and Brendon Boyea.

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Gerard Butler for the film's official release on Jan. 9! In the meantime, you can also watch the first movie on HBO Max .