'Tron Ares' debuts on streaming today: Here's how to watch Jared Leto's sci-fi AI blockbuster

Tron: Ares | Streaming on Disney+ January 7 - YouTube Watch On

" Tron: Ares " hit a bit of a bumpy road when it was released in theaters back in October 2025, gaining nowhere near its reported $220 million budget after the global box office receipts were counted. The vivid sci-fi thriller was hampered by mediocre reviews and the fact that 15 long years had passed since the franchise’s last installment, "Tron: Legacy."

But since the 1982 original appeared, "Tron" has maintained an adoring fanbase. For pure popcorn entertainment paired with a bone-jarring electronic soundtrack, this underrated flick deserves a second chance, and it's getting one, as Tron: Ares debuts on Disney+ streaming on January 7.

Scored by Nine Inch Nails and helmed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), "Tron: Ares" showcases a subdued Jared Leto as an AI assassin delivered from the digital realm who becomes a savior for Humankind against a full-scale cyberspace invasion planned by the villainous Julian Dillinger.

Get over 70% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days Out of the country and still want to watch Tron: Ares? Grab a VPN and avoid that pesky geoblocking, so you can enjoy your streaming services worldwide.

In addition to Leto, the neon-saturated spectacle also stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Cameron Monaghan, with cameos by Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges.

To enhance the full home theater viewing experience, "Tron: Ares" will be presented in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which showcases IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio for all Disney+ patrons. This technology allows filmmakers' creative intent to be preserved for a more immersive screening in the confines of your living room or den.

(Image credit: Disney)

According to a Disney+ press release, subscribers with certified TVs and AV receivers can also be enveloped in IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS, a bonus that features the full dynamic range of the original cinematic audio mix.

Landing on Disney+ beginning on Jan. 7, 2026, "Tron: Ares" is produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.