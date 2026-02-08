'The Black Hole' was Disney's original response to 'Star Wars'. What the hell were they thinking?

These days, the Walt Disney Company tends to enjoy very happy Christmases. " Avatar: Fire and Ash " recently sailed past the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office, following in the money-spinning footsteps of previous Yuletide smashes such as "The Way of Water" and a quartet of "Star Wars" adventures. Prior to the last decade, however, the studio didn't always rule theaters over the festive season. In fact, in December 1979, it got its calculations quite spectacularly wrong.

In the late '70s, two words loomed large on the minds of Hollywood executives: "star" and "wars". George Lucas's smash hit had been such a blockbusting success that everybody else wanted a piece of the space opera action, whether it was the disco-infused TV adventures of "Battlestar Galactica" or the Queen-soundtracked camp of "Flash Gordon". It was also the perfect excuse for Paramount to bring Kirk, Spock and the crew out of retirement for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture", though that film's aspirations towards the cold, hard science fiction of Stanley Kubrick's " 2001: A Space Odyssey " suggested few involved had ever watched "Star Trek", let alone "Star Wars".

Then, just two weeks after the Enterprise's close encounter with V'Ger, Disney unleashed an interstellar adventure of its own. Like "Star Wars", "The Black Hole" was set in outer space, and featured laser battles, armored soldiers, and a pair of cute droids. But it was also constructed around a very earnest crew, an impenetrable plot, and a script so devoid of humor it felt like all the jokes had been sucked into the event horizon of the eponymous singularity.

The first ever Disney movie to earn a PG rating had seemingly been designed to baffle — and possibly even traumatize — the kids who'd adored Lucas's galaxy far, far away. So what the hell was the House of Mouse thinking when it greenlit this space-set spin on "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea"?

The Disney of the late '70s was a very different place from the modern-day multinational that can boast Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, a streaming service, and numerous theme parks among its many assets. The company's founder and namesake, Walt Disney, had died in December 1966, but his presence still loomed large over a studio that was seemingly second-guessing its every move.

This was far from a vintage era for the company's famous animation wing ("The Aristocats", "Robin Hood" and "The Rescuers" wouldn't find their way into many lists of Disney's best-ever), while the conveyor belt of family-friendly live-action movies was patchy at best. Management was also distracted by Walt's dream of building the city of the future — EPCOT would eventually become a theme park attraction — and even passed on the chance to make the original "Star Wars", a decision that would eventually cost the studio billions when it bought Lucasfilm nearly four decades later.

The project that would become "The Black Hole" first came into the studio's orbit in early 1974. Back then, it was known as "Space Station One" and — in tune with "The Towering Inferno", "The Poseidon Adventure" and the disaster movies that were all the rage at the time — was originally envisioned as a family-themed movie about space colonists in extreme peril. But by the time cameras started rolling in October 1978 (with roughly double the budget of "A New Hope"), the black hole terrorizing the eponymous space station had been given title billing, and Disney — guided by Walt's son-in-law, Ron Miller — had reshaped the story to capitalize on the latest craze dominating the box office. That was the theory, anyway…

Unfortunately, the screenplay wasn't actually finished, and director Gary Nelson — who had prior Disney experience with the original "Freaky Friday" and "The Boy Who Talked to Badgers" — was so unimpressed he initially turned the project down. He was ultimately swayed by Peter Ellenshaw's production paintings, and it's easy to see why. While "The Black Hole" lacks the kinetic energy of dogfighting X-Wings and TIE Fighters, the USS Cygnus (the location for most of the action) is a truly beautiful creation; an elegant mass of glass and metal that wouldn't look out of place if relocated to a major European capital.

Start "The Black Hole" playing on Disney+ and you'd be forgiven for thinking something's gone wrong with your subscription. The film's opening two minutes play out in complete blackness, a picture-less overture showcasing legendary James Bond composer John Barry's majestic score. As well as making it clear we're not in Kashyyyk anymore, it's an unintentional but eloquent reminder that, if any film could have benefited from a "Star Wars"-style opening crawl, it's this one.