'Predator: Badlands' director Dan Trachtenberg talks hidden Easter eggs, deleted scenes, and if he's sticking around for more sequels (interview)

Roughly three months after its theatrical release, we can safely say Predator: Badlands is among the sci-fi action-horror series' finest entries . From its extraterrestrial setting to all the new additions to Predator lore , it's an adventure unlike anything else we've seen before in the franchise.

Right as the movie decloaked on Hulu and Disney Plus, and ahead of its DVD and Blu-ray release on Feb. 17, we had the opportunity to chat with Dan Trachtenberg, who has now revitalized the Predator franchise three times with wildly different movies. Our conversation focused on questions we as fans had after Badlands' credits rolled and also whether we can look forward to getting more answers in the future. Therefore, this was a spoiler-heavy talk. You've been warned...

The following interview has been editorialized and lightly edited for better flow.

Even before becoming what many would call 'the Yautja overlord' with Prey , Predator: Killer of Killers , and Predator: Badlands, Trachtenberg was no stranger to sci-fi, having broken into Hollywood with an impressive short based on the video game Portal and the stunning thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane . He's also done some TV directing with The Boys and Black Mirror, among others. That's an impressive resume.

Dek arrives on Genna. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Predator: Badlands' defining trait is that it eschews the series' previous focus on gore-y action and light horror elements in favor of becoming an old-fashioned sci-fi adventure flick influenced by fantasy classics like Willow and video games — Trachtenberg always brings up that medium as a bottomless source of inspiration — like the iconic Shadow of the Colossus. By all accounts, that should be an easier sell than another R-rated romp in cinemas, but I wondered if there had been apprehensions about it internally.

"On the whole, everyone was very supportive, but if you had to really scratch through the surface, the roles were kind of reversed in that the studio was more nervous about the tonal shift and was thinking more of the hardcore Predator fan, and I, as a hardcore Predator fan, was more excited about the tonal choices we were making and wanting to make it a thrilling experience for hardcore fans that have seen a lot of the same kind of movie," he explained.

At the same time, he was aware that could potentially open up the series to people that hadn't been paying attention to it before: "You know, making sure that all boxes are checked, not just the one, because I think it takes a lot more to grab people off their couches and into the movie theater seats, so there was a little bit more hesitancy at the studio, but on the whole ... It's an easy no to a movie that's got no humans in it and has a monster with a robot strapped to its back, and instead of saying no, they said yes."