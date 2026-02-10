'Predator: Badlands' decloaks on Hulu & Disney+ this week: Here’s how to watch

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Twice a month
Strange New Words
Space.com's Sci-Fi Reader's Club. Read a sci-fi short story every month and join a virtual community of fellow science fiction fans!
Just ahead of its Blu-ray debut on Feb. 17, 2026, the folks at 20th Century Studios have confirmed that director Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator: Badlands" will storm onto the Hulu/Disney+ streaming platforms this month. From Feb. 12, 2026, you will be able to watch "Predator: Badlands" on Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ internationally.
Yes, that’s right before Valentine’s Day, so you and a loved one can snuggle up for this offbeat pairing of a Weyland-Yutani android (Elle Fanning) and a sensitive outcast Yautja warrior (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) trying to survive on a Death Planet where everything wants to kill them. What? This counts as a romantic movie.
Hardcore "Predator" fans might not have appreciated the more humorous touches in the film, instead yearning for the more traditional, deadly serious R-rated "Predator" installments, but we think there's something for all acolytes of the franchise.
Watch Predator: Badlands on Hulu (US):
Hulu with Ads: $11.99/month or $119.99/year
Premium (No Ads): $18.99/month
Watch Predator: Badlands on Disney+ (UK/International):
Disney+ (With Ads): $11.99/month
Disney+ Premium (No Ads): $18.99/month or $189.99/year
As an extra treat for fans living in the Los Angeles metro area, starting Friday, February 6, "Predator" faithful can enjoy a hunt of their own when they visit local Los Angeles horror venues — Slasher World, Horror Vibes Coffee, and Killer Fitness — for exclusive photo opps, custom beverages, and a Yautja-themed workout during the week leading up to the Hulu and 4K Blu-ray & DVD releases.
Venues will also be handing out free movie merch, along with pairs of tickets to a dual screening night featuring "Predator: Killer of Killers" and "Predator: Badlands" on Feb. 11.
The event will deliver a "Father Predator" meet-and-greet, followed by a Q&A with director Dan Trachtenberg, "Dek" actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, and Special FX Supervisor Alec Gillis.
Visit each hunting venue below for more info. on how to participate:
HORROR VIBES COFFEE
Exclusives: "Synth Serum" (Milky White Horchata) and "Predator Plasma" (Green Tea Apple Lemonade)
When: Feb 6 - 12 (available while supplies last)
Address: 5251 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601
Instagram: @horrorvibesoffee
SLASHER WORLD
Exclusives: "Predator Badlands" Photo Opps with Dek Statue and Cryopod
Signing with Dan Trachtenberg & Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi Feb 10, 6 pm
When: Feb 6 - 12
Where: 7660 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Instagram: @SlasherWorldLA
KILLER FITNESS
Exclusives: Custom Predator classes
When: Feb 14 - 15
Where: 822 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
Instagram: @KillerFitnessLA
"Predator: Badlands" leaps onto Hulu/Disney+ beginning on Feb. 12, 2026.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!