'Predator: Badlands' decloaks on Hulu & Disney+ this week: Here’s how to watch

Just ahead of its Blu-ray debut on Feb. 17, 2026, the folks at 20th Century Studios have confirmed that director Dan Trachtenberg's " Predator: Badlands " will storm onto the Hulu/Disney+ streaming platforms this month. From Feb. 12, 2026, you will be able to watch "Predator: Badlands" on Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ internationally.

Yes, that’s right before Valentine’s Day, so you and a loved one can snuggle up for this offbeat pairing of a Weyland-Yutani android (Elle Fanning) and a sensitive outcast Yautja warrior (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) trying to survive on a Death Planet where everything wants to kill them. What? This counts as a romantic movie.

Hardcore "Predator" fans might not have appreciated the more humorous touches in the film, instead yearning for the more traditional, deadly serious R-rated "Predator" installments, but we think there's something for all acolytes of the franchise.

As an extra treat for fans living in the Los Angeles metro area, starting Friday, February 6, "Predator" faithful can enjoy a hunt of their own when they visit local Los Angeles horror venues — Slasher World, Horror Vibes Coffee, and Killer Fitness — for exclusive photo opps, custom beverages, and a Yautja-themed workout during the week leading up to the Hulu and 4K Blu-ray & DVD releases.

Venues will also be handing out free movie merch, along with pairs of tickets to a dual screening night featuring " Predator: Killer of Killers " and "Predator: Badlands" on Feb. 11.

The event will deliver a "Father Predator" meet-and-greet, followed by a Q&A with director Dan Trachtenberg, "Dek" actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, and Special FX Supervisor Alec Gillis.

Visit each hunting venue below for more info. on how to participate:

HORROR VIBES COFFEE

Exclusives: "Synth Serum" (Milky White Horchata) and "Predator Plasma" (Green Tea Apple Lemonade)

When: Feb 6 - 12 (available while supplies last)

Address: 5251 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Instagram: @horrorvibesoffee

SLASHER WORLD

Exclusives: "Predator Badlands" Photo Opps with Dek Statue and Cryopod

Signing with Dan Trachtenberg & Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi Feb 10, 6 pm

When: Feb 6 - 12

Where: 7660 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Instagram: @SlasherWorldLA

KILLER FITNESS

Exclusives: Custom Predator classes

When: Feb 14 - 15

Where: 822 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505

Instagram: @KillerFitnessLA

