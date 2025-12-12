Get 45% off Marvel's Fantastic Four and the Predator movies with this Disney Plus streaming deal ahead of the holiday season

News
By published

This Disney Plus bundle is 45% off and Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps is now streaming, as well as the Predator movies with Badlands now in theaters.

Disney Plus and Hulu logos on a purple background with a &#039;Space Deals&#039; badge.
(Image credit: Disney/Future)

Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps is now on Disney Plus and you can stream the Predator movies too, sorting your holiday entertainment with a 45% discount.

Save 45% on this Disney Plus bundle, which includes Hulu, when you sign up directly from their site.

Disney Plus And Hulu Bundle
Save 46%
Disney Plus And Hulu Bundle: was $23.99 now $12.99 at Disney+

Save and get access to two huge libraries of content and some of the biggest franchises in Sci-Fi history, including Marvel, Predator, Alien, Star Wars and more.

Note: The premium option is also 47% off.

View Deal
Image 1 of 4