I have used this half-price Apple TV deal for two days and I'm already addicted to Pluribus

This half-price Black Friday Apple TV deal is worth it just for the amazing, mind-bending Pluribus. And when you're done watching Rhea Seehorn save the world, you'll still be spoilt for choice.

Move over Flash Gordon, there's only one person who can save the Earth, and it's Kim Wexler. Okay, Rhea Seehorn isn't technically playing her Better Call Saul character, but Vince Gilligan's Pluribus is all the reason you need to take advantage of this half-price Apple TV offer this Black Friday weekend.

Apple TV is home to a surprisingly large number of sci-fi shows and movies, and if your tastes run to sci-fi or space, you're bound to find something to watch. It's not your run-of-the-mill popcorn fare, either; there are some genuinely innovative shows such as Severance and, more recently, Pluribus.

This show, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, features Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn as a woman who discovers that the world's populace, barring a handful of people, is a hive mind that only wants to make her happy. I suspect it's going to all go a bit Society, but I've been hooked so far.

