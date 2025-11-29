Move over Flash Gordon, there's only one person who can save the Earth, and it's Kim Wexler. Okay, Rhea Seehorn isn't technically playing her Better Call Saul character, but Vince Gilligan's Pluribus is all the reason you need to take advantage of this half-price Apple TV offer this Black Friday weekend.

Get Apple TV for better than half price this Black Friday, now just $5.99 a month for six months.

Or if you're not transfixed by Pluribus, which sees the bulk of Earth's population forming a hive mind, there's a wealth of other content, including a surprisingly large amount of sci-fi. Separation, Murderbot and other movies and shows will have you regretting you didn't subscribe sooner.

Save 54% ($7) Apple TV: was $13 now $6 at Apple TV Enjoy six months of Paramount Plus for just $5.99 per month, after which the price rises to $12.99. You can cancel any time, but with so much on offer, I've got the feeling you won't want to.

Apple TV is home to a surprisingly large number of sci-fi shows and movies, and if your tastes run to sci-fi or space, you're bound to find something to watch. It's not your run-of-the-mill popcorn fare, either; there are some genuinely innovative shows such as Severance and, more recently, Pluribus.

This show, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, features Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn as a woman who discovers that the world's populace, barring a handful of people, is a hive mind that only wants to make her happy. I suspect it's going to all go a bit Society, but I've been hooked so far.