These last-chance Cyber Monday streaming deals are still live, but not for much longer

You can still get some amazing sci-fi streaming content if you're quick, as Paramount Plus and Apple TV's Cyber Monday deals are still available.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Cyber Monday has finished, but fear not! If you're quick, you can still get some of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals available, but not for much longer.

Save 77% on two months of Paramount Plus.
Save 54% on six months of Apple TV.

Paramount Plus Premium
Paramount Plus Premium: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+

Paramount Plus is the home to all the Star Trek movies and TV shows, including all seasons of Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Starfleet Academy. It's also home to both seasons of the Halo TV show and the Transformers franchise. Naturally, it's also where you'll find all their original hit shows and blockbuster movies outside of sci-fi too.

Apple TV
Apple TV: was $12.99 now $5.99 at Apple TV

Apple TV is a newer face on the streaming block, but they release fresh content every month and some of their sci-fi hits include Severance, Pluribus, Silo, For All Mankind, Invasion and more.