Cyber Monday has finished, but fear not! If you're quick, you can still get some of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals available, but not for much longer.

Save 77% on two months of Paramount Plus.

Save 54% on six months of Apple TV.

Both Paramount Plus and Apple TV's Cyber Monday deals are still live, and they were some of the best Cyber Monday deals this year, so if you're looking for entertainment over the holidays, these offers are definitely worth getting. Paramount Plus is the home of all Star Trek content, including the upcoming Starfleet Academy show, while Apple TV releases new original content every month and has been a leading light in the sci-fi world in recent years. Both of these services are among the best streaming services available.

Save 77% Paramount Plus Premium: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount Plus is the home to all the Star Trek movies and TV shows, including all seasons of Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Starfleet Academy. It's also home to both seasons of the Halo TV show and the Transformers franchise. Naturally, it's also where you'll find all their original hit shows and blockbuster movies outside of sci-fi too.