The best sci-fi movies of 2025. ranked

As the year 2025 winds down and we pop the cork on a fresh 2026, it's a time-honored tradition to reflect back on the past 12 months to consider what Hollywood had to offer. In this era of diminished theatrical releases and streaming's continued rise to power and influence, these sci-fi hits showed us that Tinseltown has still got it where it counts.

Honorable Mention: Avatar: Fire & Ash (Image credit: Disney) James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" just came out, but at the time of writing, we haven't had the opportunity to watch it and form a real opinion yet. So, we'll have to leave out anything taking place on the planet Pandora for now, though we're sure it will be a breathtaking sensation that will top the charts and wow global viewers.

Among the many honorees, superhero movies made a respectable showing as DC Studios rolled out " Superman " and Marvel Studios made a retro splash with " The Fantastic Four: First Steps ."

Some awkward missteps didn’t make the cut, including the interesting but occasionally irritating "Mickey 17," Disney’s animated astro-flick, "Elio," and the head-scratching aberration of Ice Cube's Prime Video debacle, "War of the Worlds." And as for "The Astronaut", all we can say is WTF.

But for every thorn we've mentioned, there's a blossoming rose. They may not all be at the top of the box office bean counters' ledger sheet, but these twelve movies offered artistry and imagination that delivered exceptional audience experiences in a variety of cinematic forms.

Let's dive right into Space's best sci-fi movies of 2025. ranked.

12. Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Cast: Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith | Director: Joachim Rønning | Watch on: Disney+

We had to have one sacrificial lamb to anchor this list, and "Tron: Ares" more than qualifies for that role to kick us off.

Released in a strange mid-October launch period and carrying with it the legacy of a 43-year-old sci-fi franchise whose last installment, "Tron: Legacy," landed back in 2010, "Tron: Ares" was a financial burden on Disney and appeared dead-on-arrival.

It could be that the execution of the film failed to ignite audience interest in a tale of the digital realm intruding on our real world, or maybe that no one wanted to see an AI Jared Leto. Regardless, director Joachim Rønning’s $220 million neon pic is still a spectacular visual feast with a killer Nine Inch Nails score.

11. The Electric State

The Electric State | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander | Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo | Watch on: Netflix

Produced for a stratospheric $320 million and starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, this Netflix blockbuster was directed by The Russo Brothers of the "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" fame. "The Electric State" takes its source material from a surreal graphic novel of the same name by acclaimed Swedish illustrator Simon Stalenhag.

Years after a catastrophic robot rebellion, which humanity won, two lost souls traverse a broken American wasteland with a robot named Cosmo to try and find the consciousness behind this lost droid.

The visual effects by Industrial Light & Magic are cutting-edge, and they should be for the money! Woody Harrelson's robotic Mr. Peanut is a showstopper, and while the movie seems disjointed at times, just consider it a fun cartoonish romp, and you'll have a good time..

10. The Gorge

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Cast: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sigourney Weaver | Director: Scott Derrickson | Watch on: Apple TV+

This sci-fi horror feature from Apple TV slots into our roundup because of its pure entertainment value and captivating performances from Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

This should have been given a full theatrical release, but we don't make those decisions and can only gently complain about them. The handsome pair of actors play sniper specialists from enemy countries who must each take a long shift on opposite sides of a massive trench where some unnatural monsters apparently lurk below.

While guarding this mysterious gorge, these good-looking sharpshooters inevitably fall in love and join forces to contain the marauding creatures. Director Scott Derrickson ("Doctor Strange") delivers a good old-fashioned action fright flick that is both charming and rewarding on a particular level that doesn’t demand much heavy lifting.

9. Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube Watch On

Cast: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders | Director: Dean Fleischer Camp | Watch on: Disney+

One of the most massive hits of 2025, pulling in over $1 billion and only recently surpassed by "Zootopia 2" as the top box office performer of the year, "Lilo & Stitch" is a delightful live-action sci-fi adventure adapted from the beloved 2002 Disney animated feature.

This makeover movie stays pretty true to the original and revolves around Lilo (Maia Kealoha), a six-year-old, hula-loving Hawaiian surfer girl who adopts a furry blue alien creature named Stitch, who was created as a biological weapon. Agents from the United Galactic Federation soon arrive to retrieve their test subject, and some wacky island mischief ensues.

Director Dean Fleischer Camp keeps things cute and charming, and the result is a successful remake that also stands on its own. Actor Chris Sanders also adds to the finished product by reprising his role voicing Stitch!

8. Bugonia