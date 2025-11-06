'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is finally available to stream; here's how to watch online and from anywhere

News
By published

It's time to suit up as "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" officially launches on Disney+

four superheroes in blue costumes assemble
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" lands on Disney+ starting Nov. 5 (Image credit: Marvel Studios)
Jump to:

Marvel's First Family is stepping onto an even larger global stage as "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" officially made its streaming debut on Nov. 5, 2025, for fans who might have missed the Marvel Studios spectacle the first time around during its successful theatrical run this past summer.

Directed by Matt Shakman, this $200 million sci-fi fantasy film first flew into theaters on July 25, 2025, and eventually collected a modest worldwide total of $521 million throughout its cinematic campaign. More importantly, though, after several infamously poor silver screen outings, "First Steps" is actually a good Fantastic Four movie! The plot follows our titular superpowered foursome as they guard Earth against a planet-eating space god named Galactus and his shiny herald, the Silver Surfer.

How to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, stood in front of an explosion.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is available to stream on Disney+, with Marvel Studios' retro-futuristic superhero sensation being added to the streaming platform on Wednesday, Nov 5. Anyone with an active account can absorb themselves in all the soaring 60s-style action they can handle.

Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+

Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+

<p><strong>Standard (with ads): <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/221109/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fsign-up" target="_blank">$11.99/month or $119.99/year<br /><strong>Premium (ad-free): <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/221109/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fsign-up" target="_blank">$18.99/month or $189.99/year<p>Sign up to Disney+ to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps, along with every other movie and show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are loads of other Disney, Marvel, and Nat Geo shows and movies to enjoy, too.
View Deal

This feature film is also available to rent or buy through Video-On-Demand (VOD) on September 23 via streaming platforms like Amazon and Apple TV. If you prefer physical media, you can also get The Fantastic Four: First Steps on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD available on October 14.

Finally, if you're going to be out of the country when the show debuts, you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to the service you've paid for, no matter where you are (on Earth, it won't work in space, sorry).

Get up to 77% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days

Get up to 77% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days

<p>There are lots of VPN services to choose from, but NordVPN is the one we rate best. <p>On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast, has top-level security features, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, and it's easy to recommend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailers and Clips

We’ve got previews galore for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," starting with the official teaser that landed on Feb. 4, 2025, then a full trailer dropping April 17, 2025.

From there, we had a final trailer that hit June 25, 2025, and finally a cool clip of the Silver Surfer heralding Galactus on July 8, 2025.

Dive into the pile below!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Teaser | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Teaser | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube
Watch On
The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube
Watch On
The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube
Watch On
The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Clip 'I Herald Galactus' | In Theaters July 25 - YouTube The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Clip 'I Herald Galactus' | In Theaters July 25 - YouTube
Watch On

Who is in the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Thing and Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" presents a stellar cast that includes:

  • Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic)
  • Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch)
  • Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing)
  • Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer)
  • Ralph Ineson (Galactus)
  • Matthew Wood voicing H.E.R.B.I.E.
Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.