'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is finally available to stream; here's how to watch online and from anywhere

Marvel's First Family is stepping onto an even larger global stage as "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" officially made its streaming debut on Nov. 5, 2025, for fans who might have missed the Marvel Studios spectacle the first time around during its successful theatrical run this past summer.
Directed by Matt Shakman, this $200 million sci-fi fantasy film first flew into theaters on July 25, 2025, and eventually collected a modest worldwide total of $521 million throughout its cinematic campaign. More importantly, though, after several infamously poor silver screen outings, "First Steps" is actually a good Fantastic Four movie! The plot follows our titular superpowered foursome as they guard Earth against a planet-eating space god named Galactus and his shiny herald, the Silver Surfer.
Whether you decided to hold out until the superhero blockbuster hit the streamers or if you're one of those eager acolytes waiting for repeat viewings, we've got all the details on how to watch "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" in the comfort of home sweet home, where the mighty Galactus can't get ya!
How to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is available to stream on Disney+, with Marvel Studios' retro-futuristic superhero sensation being added to the streaming platform on Wednesday, Nov 5. Anyone with an active account can absorb themselves in all the soaring 60s-style action they can handle.
Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+<p><strong>Standard (with ads): <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/221109/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fsign-up" target="_blank">$11.99/month or $119.99/year<br /><strong>Premium (ad-free): <a href="https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/221109/564546/9358?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fsign-up" target="_blank">$18.99/month or $189.99/year<p>Sign up to Disney+ to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps, along with every other movie and show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are loads of other Disney, Marvel, and Nat Geo shows and movies to enjoy, too.
This feature film is also available to rent or buy through Video-On-Demand (VOD) on September 23 via streaming platforms like Amazon and Apple TV. If you prefer physical media, you can also get The Fantastic Four: First Steps on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD available on October 14.
Finally, if you're going to be out of the country when the show debuts, you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to the service you've paid for, no matter where you are (on Earth, it won't work in space, sorry).
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailers and Clips
We’ve got previews galore for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," starting with the official teaser that landed on Feb. 4, 2025, then a full trailer dropping April 17, 2025.
From there, we had a final trailer that hit June 25, 2025, and finally a cool clip of the Silver Surfer heralding Galactus on July 8, 2025.
Dive into the pile below!
Who is in the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps?
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" presents a stellar cast that includes:
- Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic)
- Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch)
- Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing)
- Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer)
- Ralph Ineson (Galactus)
- Matthew Wood voicing H.E.R.B.I.E.
