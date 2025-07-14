Who is Shalla-Bal, the female Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps''?

Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is basking in the golden light of enthusiastic anticipation ahead of its July 25, 2025 release date. With Galactus positioned as the sci-fi fantasy flick's primary antagonist, it's time to delve into the Devourer of Worlds' shiny Sentinel of the Spaceways and the character's role as the colossal cosmic villain's herald of woe.

While there might have been an initial wave of online grumbling upon seeing a female Silver Surfer and erroneously believing this was a simple gender-swap of Norrin Radd, the original Marvel Comics iteration of the gleaming alien, we're here to set the story straight. This is not your grandparents' (or even parents') Silver Surfer, but a completely different character named Shalla-Bal.

But who exactly is Shalla-Bal, which actor is playing her, and what are her origins in the Marvel Universe? While MCU newbies might think she's just now joining the Marvel superhero scene, her 57-year-old backstory might surprise you. Let's streak into this comprehensive examination of the new Silver Surfer and learn how she's destined to become a fan favorite with director Matt Shakman's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" storms into theaters this summer.

When did Shalla-Bal first appear in the comics?

A scene from "The Silver Surfer #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Created by Marvel legends writer Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, Shalla-Bal arrived in the storied pages of Marvel Comics' "The Silver Surfer #1" with a cover date of August 1968.

Shalla-Bal was the Zenn-Lavian royal heir and romantic partner of a brilliant scientist from the utopian planet of Zenn-La named Norris Radd, who became the herald of Galactus known as the Silver Surfer.

Shalla-Bal was later crowned the Empress of Zenn-La after Radd sacrificed himself to be enslaved as the servant of the planet eater to save his world from obliteration. Their loving bond remained but the two were seemingly forever separated after Radd was imbued by Galactus with the Power Cosmic.

Who is playing the Silver Surfer in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps?"

Julia Garner shines as Shalla-Bal in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Julia Garner ("Ozark") will be stepping into the role of Shalla-Bal, the former lover of the original Sentinel of the Spaceways, Norrin Radd.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Garner is an excellent performer, and we're excited to see what she does with the iconic part, even if it's going to be layered with silver-hued CGI trickery.

"She is the herald of Galactus, so she works for Galactus, but you’re not sure where she stands," Garner told Entertainment Weekly. "Does she stand with her boss, or is she just doing what she’s told? She has this mysterious energy about her, and slowly that mystery will get solved with the audience throughout watching it."

How did Shalla-Bal become the Silver Surfer in the comics?

Norrin Radd makes the ultimate sacrifice for Shalla-Bal (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

To be honest, she never really did! Unless you count a very brief stint in Marvel's alt-universe dystopian miniseries "Earth X" from 2000 by Jim Krueger, John Paul Leon, and Alex Ross that featured twin heralds created by Franklin Richards/Galactus. This alternative take ended with Shalla-Bal's death during a climactic clash with the Celestials.

At this point in the marketing campaign, it’s now pretty clear that the film plays out in a retro-futuristic alternate version of Earth in the 1960s.

Therefore, we can surmise that in this iteration of our planet’s timeline, Shalla-Bal was the one who made the “Deal with the Devil” and agreed to be Galactus' herald which could have left Norrin Radd to become the leader of Zenn-La.

What are the Silver Surfer’s powers?

A portion of the Alex Ross cover for Marvel Comics' "Earth X #12" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

While Shalla-Bal is immortal and once wielded a sliver of the Power Cosmic from Norrin Radd to restore Zenn-La after Galactus drained the planet of its life source, we're not sure what powers this version of the Silver Surfer will eventually display.

The traditional Silver Surfer possessed cosmic awareness, self-healing, superluminal speed aboard his shape-shifting surfboard, energy projection, matter manipulation, telepathy, enhanced strength, and overall super coolness. That last one is vital.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.