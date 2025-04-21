'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer shown at CinemaCon now arrives for us all (video)

Welcome to the family!

Earlier this month, Disney and Marvel Studios stunned fans at CinemaCon with a new teaser for director Matt Shakman's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" that had the presentation crowd amped up for this summer superhero spectacular, and now that sneak peek has finally arrived online for the rest of humanity to bear witness to.

As observed in this dynamic preview, the "Fantastic Four" set design, costumes, mid-century charm, and authentic 1960s detail are outstanding, right down to the vibrant Kix and Lucky Charms cereal boxes and that shiny blue Fantasticar drop-top.

four people in blue jumpsuits featuring the numeral '4' stare upward from an empty city street

Still from the latest trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We love the vintage "The Fred Gilbert Show" TV show intro serving as the condensed backstory for Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Semi-corny public service gratitude clips play before diving straight into the main storyline of Sue Storm's pregnancy and the arrival of the Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal (Julia Garner), with her unpleasant message of Earthly annihilation.

a movie poster showing four blue-costumed superheroes and a robot

A new official poster for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Are you the protectors of this world?," the silver spacefaring herald of Galactus asks. "Your planet is now marked for death."

Planetary survival, Reed Richards and Sue Storm expecting a baby, and the impending invasion of the mighty helmeted space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson) drive the drama here with an elegant operatic flair. "We will protect you," promises Mister Fantastic.

Especially impressive is the final post-title card shot of the Devourer of Worlds' colossal building-sized boots stomping through downtown Manhattan with thundering thuds!

Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" lands in theaters on July 25, 2025.

