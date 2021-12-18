Norrin Radd rides again in first look at Marvel Comics' new 'Silver Surfer: Rebirth #1' (exclusive)

Since Marvel Comics' Silver Surfer first soared onto the pages of "Fantastic Four #48" in 1966, the cosmic herald of the planet-swallowing entity, Galactus, has remained one of the coolest and most beloved characters in the Marvel universe.

Created by legendary artist Jack "King" Kirby, the metallic-skinned humanoid also known as Norrin Radd was once a promising astronomer from the planet Zenn-La who became the powerful demigod's alien servant.

Now in a creative reunion decades in the making, the Sentinel of the Spaceways is back in a new Marvel series from writer Ron Marz and artist Ron Lim, both of whom previously teamed up for an acclaimed "Silver Surfer" run back in the '90s… and Space.com has an exclusive first look at the premiere issue alongside comments from its veteran creators.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Silver Surfer: Rebirth #1" lands on Jan. 19, 2022 featuring a fresh sci-fi story set within Marz and Lim's memorable series published over 25 years ago. The five-issue limited series will revisit their original "Silver Surfer" tales revolving around the Mad Titan, Thanos, and the coveted Infinity Gems.

In this new miniseries, the Reality Gem has been stolen and the culprit has resurrected the dead superhero called Captain Mar-Vell. Silver Surfer must unite with Thanos to locate the missing Gem and realign reality back to its baseline before more damage is done.

Space.com connected with Marz and Lim to learn more about this triumphant return to "Silver Surfer" and what fans can expect as the series rolls out in 2022.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Space.com: How does it feel to get the band back together for this new Silver Surfer?

Ron Marz: It really feels like no time has passed at all. It's been 30 years since I first started writing Surfer, which when I say it out loud like that, seems impossible. But here we are. I was just a kid figuring out how to do the job, so being paired with Ron on my first gigs was a huge help for me as I was learning the craft. Now we get to do it all over again.

Ron Lim: It feels fantastic! I have not worked with Ron in quite a while, so it has been such a pleasure working with him again. I am having a blast.

Space.com: What sort of 21st century iteration of the classic character can readers expect and what inspired you to sign on to the project?

Marz: Ron and I are very much doing our Surfer. The new series is set during our run on the book, though it's very much a standalone story. You don't need to have read anything previously, you can jump right in. I'd hope Ron and I are better at our craft now, so we're bringing that to the table. This is classic Surfer, classic Thanos, classic Marvel cosmic. The opportunity to team with Ron again on a character who means a lot to both of us was too enticing to pass up.

Lim: Well, this story takes place during our original run on the Silver Surfer, so it will be the same Surfer that the readers of our run know so well. I jumped at the chance to work on the Surfer again, especially with Ron writing it. I love the Surfer and his supporting cast, and since I haven't really drawn them in such a long time, I really wanted to tell a new story with these characters.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Space.com: Why has Silver Surfer remained such an iconic force in the Marvel universe and what defines your version of the Sentinel of the Spaceways?

Marz: There's great flexibility to the Surfer. He can be a lead character or a supporting character, he can be quite alien or a reflection of humanity. You can tell so many different kinds of stories with him. I think Ron and I approach him somewhere in the middle of all those interpretations, maybe a bit like Spock in "Star Trek," who happens to be one of my favorite characters. Not quite human, but close enough to understand us very well, perhaps better than we understand ourselves.

Lim: I think the Surfer is so iconic because he is such a fascinating character. He has a tragic backstory but is so noble. He is immensely powerful, and tries to use that power cosmic for good. And visually, he is quite unique. My version of the Surfer? I make him extra shiny, haha.

Enjoy this three-page sneak peek with art by Ron Lim with inks by Jon Ho and colors by Israel Silva. Marvel's "Silver Surfer: Rebirth #1" arrives in comic shops on Jan. 19.

