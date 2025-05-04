10 must-have 'Star Wars' books and novels coming soon to your galaxy

Close down the airlocks and batten all hull hatches for a veritable meteor storm of new "Star Wars" books coming to us over the next year. These magnificent titles were recently announced at the official Lucasfilm Publishing panel "Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away" during this past month's Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.

Physical media is making a major comeback these days, whether it's remastered premium vinyl soundtracks of your favorite films or special edition 4K UHD Blu-ray releases of indie gems and Hollywood classics. Star Wars fanatics are going to love this "what’s to come" collection of tie-in novels, concept art editions, blueprint volumes, and reference manuals.

While you're waiting for these to release, you can spend your time playing the best Star Wars Games as well as build the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars helmets.

10 must-have upcoming "Star Wars" books

$70 at Amazon "Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation" (Dec. 2, 2025, Abrams Books) The Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) wizards have created stunning visual effects for dozens of films in its 50-year history. Founded by George Lucas in 1975, this beautiful book celebrates this landmark anniversary with a comprehensive retrospective of the legendary effects studio. Written by Ian Failes, this gorgeous 360-page hardcover book explores 50 ILM projects from the past half-century, including the "Star Wars" Saga as well as the "Indiana Jones," "Terminator 2," "Jurassic Park" films and more. Pre-order "Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation" for $70 at Amazon

at abramsbooks.com "The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series)" (March 2026, Abrams Books) This upcoming edition showcases the conceptual artwork created for what’s been called the greatest "Star Wars" TV series of all time, now in its second and final season on Disney+. Lucasfilm veteran Phil Szostak delivers another stunning concept art book covering both seasons of "Andor" and delves into the abundance of art crafted to fill out the prequel tale of Cassian Andor and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." No price or pre-order date is available yet, but fans should be able to reserve a copy soon.

$18.99 at Amazon "Star Wars: The Acolyte: The Crystal Crown" (July 29, 2025, Random House/Lucasfilm) Described as "Star Wars" meets "The Hunger Games," here's a new Young Adult novel written by Tessa Grafton that acts as a prequel to Disney+’s "The Acolyte" and examines a fresh tale of Jedi Padawans Jecki Lon and Lord Fandar, along with Master Sol. This huge 448-page adventure revisiting popular characters from the TV series finds fledgling Jedis participating in a planetary-wide coming-of-age ceremony that becomes a hazardous ritual for all parties involved. Pre-order "Star Wars: The Acolyte: The Crystal Crown" for $18.99 at Amazon

$50 at Amazon "The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte" (Oct. 7, 2025, Abrams Books) This polarizing series from The High Republic era might be one-and-done but its beautiful concept art lives on in a 224-page hardback from author Kristin Baver. The 2024 Disney+ sci-fi mystery series took place 100 years prior to the events seen in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" and this deluxe volume delivers a bounty of making-of interviews, character sketches, production artwork, spaceship designs, planets, and even official storyboards. Pre-order "The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte" for $50 at Amazon

was $30 now $27 at Amazon "Star Wars: The High Republic: Trials of the Jedi" (June 17, 2025, Random House Worlds) The High Republic publishing era is coming to a close and this upcoming "Trials of the Jedi" novel from "Star Wars" veteran and NYT bestselling author Charles Soule is soon arriving to herald the end. Nine noble Jedi Knights led by Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann undertake a dangerous mission to the Nameless homeworld. Here they must solve the mystery of the Nameless and their strange connection to the Force and halt the devastating blight before its corruption becomes out of control. Pre-order "Star Wars: The High Republic: Trials of the Jedi" for $27 at Amazon

was $30 now $27.90 at Amazon "Star Wars: Master of Evil" (Nov. 11, 2025, Random House Worlds) Noted "Star Wars" scribe Adam Christopher ("Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith") brings us a haunting tale of Darth Vader’s desperate exploration of the dark side following the events of "Revenge of the Sith." We're taken into Vader's inner sanctum on Mustafar where he forges his own lightsaber and then embarks on a journey to seek out an occult priest who can raise the dead. It's a spooky journey perfect for the fall reading season that "Star Wars" fans will relish. Pre-order "Star Wars: Master of Evil" for $27.90 at Amazon

$275 at Amazon "Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II)" (Dec. 2, 2025, Abrams Books) Doug Chiang, Lucasfilm's senior vice president and executive design director, is the Academy Award-winning master concept artist responsible for some of the most captivating images in the "Star Wars" universe. This lavish two-volume, 800-page slipcased collection honors all Chiang's work from over the years; he created concept artwork and production designs for everything from "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" to "The Mandalorian." Written by Alexandre Poncet and Giles Penso, this most impressive release celebrates Chiang's many achievements in high style. Pre-order "Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II)" for $275 at Amazon

$9.95 at Amazon "Star Wars: I Find Your Lack of Candy Disturbing" (Aug. 5, 2025, Chronicle Books) "Star Wars" fans are in for a treat with this collection of Halloween-themed artwork from various Lucasfilm artists. Launching just in time for the spooky season, this 64-page greeting-card-in-a-book is packed with everyone's favorite characters saluting the spirit of Halloween: stormtrooper skeletons, a pumpkin BB-8, candy-smuggler Han Solo, and, the sweetest of them all, Grogu in the cutest costumes you've ever seen. Created for all ages, it’s a kid-friendly book filled with spooktacular jokes, silly puns, and heartwarming sentiments. Pre-order "Star Wars: I Find Your Lack of Candy Disturbing" for $9.95 at Amazon

$50 at Amazon "Star Wars The Blueprints: Designs and Artwork from Behind the Scenes" (Oct. 7, 2025, DK) Directly from the hallowed vaults of the Lucasfilm Archives comes this refreshed edition of "Star Wars: The Blueprints," dissecting the latest and greatest starships, vehicles, weapons, buildings, and technology found in the franchise. It's an illuminating peek inside the structural and design makeup of iconic crafts like the Razor Crest, Ghost, X-wing fighters, TIE fighters, Jedi Starfighters, and more. From publisher DK and authors J. W. Rinzler and Pablo Hidalgo, these 336 pages honor the many artists and illustrators that have built up the incredible and imaginative world of "Star Wars." Pre-order "Star Wars The Blueprints: Designs and Artwork from Behind the Scenes" for $50 at Amazon

$29.95 at Amazon "Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy (Updated and Expanded)" (April 29, 2025, Chronicle Books) Hot off the press, this beautiful book was just released in April 2025 and is an expanded update on the classic "Women of the Galaxy." Written by Amy Ratcliffe with a forward by Kathleen Kennedy, it's a 228-page collection of women Jedi, Sith, mothers, and mercenaries illustrated by a dynamic range of female and non-binary artists. This paperback version is full of new profiles of fan-favorite female characters such as Bix Caleen and Dedra Meero ("Andor"), Omega ("The Bad Batch"), Mother Aniseya ("The Acolyte"), Shin Hati ("Ahsoka"), Avar Kriss ("The High Republic"), Peli Motto ("The Mandalorian"), and many others. Pre-order "Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy (Updated and Expanded)" for $29.95 at Amazon