Best Star Wars books 2021

Our rundown of the 11 best Star Wars books takes a tour of the extended universe, glances behind the scenes of the movies, and even throws in a few heartwarming novelties for good measure. After all, the sparkling constellation of "Star Wars" books offers a tantalizing and immersive universe to experience that galaxy far, far away in myriad flavors and styles, truly providing something for both hardcore and casual fans of all persuasions.

With the summer on the way out and new "Star Wars" literary works ripe for the pickin', Space.com has compiled a robust roster of the best Star Wars books, starring heroes and villains spawned from the infinite tapestry of Lucasfilm’s space opera empire.

These 11 picks are suitable for adult, young adult, and middle grade readers whether you’re in the mood for a fun beach read, informative visual guide, thrilling short story canon tales, essential "Star Wars Legends," children's books, or graphic novel adaptations. So, once you've finished digesting the top ranked Star Wars movies, this is the place to start digging deeper into the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: The Rising Storm (Del Rey Books)

This is acclaimed author Cavan Scott’s latest book in Lucasfilm’s " The High Republic" publishing event that began last year. Here, heroes of the grand High Republic return to face a shattered peace and fearsome enemy following the events of Scott’s "Light of the Jedi" from 2020.

In the aftermath of the Great Hyperspace Disaster and legendary Jedi heroism, the Republic continues to blossom, bringing more worlds together beneath a unified banner. Under the leadership of Chancellor Lina Soh, the spirit of unity extends throughout the galaxy, with the Jedi and the newly established Starlight Beacon station shining the way.

While the chancellor plans The Republic Fair, a showcase of the peaceful possibilities of the expanding Republic, Stellan Gios, Bell Zettifar, Elzar Mann, and others join the celebration as ambassadors of harmony. But as the eyes of the galaxy turn toward the Fair, so too does the fury of the Nihil and their leader, Marchion Ro, who’s intent on wrecking this unity.

Star Wars: Race To Crashpoint Tower (Disney-Lucasfilm Press)

"Race to Crashpoint Tower" is a new "Star Wars" junior novel written by Daniel José Older that was released last month and ushered in as part of the same "The High Republic" publishing campaign. The unfolding saga takes place concurrently with "The Rising Storm."

Visitors from around the galaxy are traveling to the planet Valo for the gala festival called The Republic Fair. While Valons prepare, Padawan Ram Jomaram hides in his favorite dingy garage filled with mechanical parts and tools. When a security alarm goes off atop Crashpoint Peak, he ventures out with his droid V-18 to investigate. Seems that someone has knocked out Valo's communications tower. Ram races to warn the Jedi as the dreaded Nihil unleash a surprise attack! It's up to Ram to face down the enemy at Crashpoint Tower and send a call for help.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace - The Graphic Novel (IDW Publishing)

IDW delivers a deluxe graphic novel adaptation of the 1999 "Star Wars" prequel in a fresh collection written by Alessandro Ferrari and featuring artwork by Igor Chimisso, Matteo Piana, and Andrea Parisi. This is a streamlined, young reader-friendly release containing "The Phantom Menace #1-4" and showcasing bold illustrations revealing the genesis of Darth Vader, the emergence of Queen Amidala, and the Jedi protectors Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jin.

Star Wars: Make Your Own Pop-Up Book: Ghoul-Actic Halloween (Insight Kids)

It’s never too early to start thinking of the spookiest of seasons so here’s a super-fun, 16-page "Star Wars" pop-up book for kids to kick off Halloween a few months before spirits take flight.

Here you’ll color and create your own 3D paper models to bring the world of "Star Wars" to life. Explore the dark side of the most haunted holiday with step-by-step instructions to guide readers toward constructing holiday-themed pop-ups with a unique "Star Wars" twist, from Sith-style pumpkins to a collection of trick-or-squeak Porgs.

Star Wars: Out Of The Shadows (Disney-Lucasfilm Press)

This is author Justina Ireland’s ("Star Wars: A Test Of Courage") newest Young Adult release in the surging second wave of Disney-Lucasfilm’s "The High Republic" publishing campaign..

The plot finds Sylvestri Yarrow on a streak of bad luck with no end of sight. She's been doing her best to keep the family cargo business going after her mom's death, but with mounting debt and more Nihil attacks, Syl is in danger of losing everything. She heads to Coruscant for help, but gets drawn into a fight between rich Republic clans over a patch of frontier space. Embroiled in familial politics is not where Syl wants to be, but there’s the promise of a big payoff!

Star Wars Mazes (Chronicle Books)

Get lost in this fresh collection of "Star Wars" puzzles by expert maze creator and diehard "Star Wars" fan Sean C. Jackson. This navigational diversion contains over 30 beautifully illustrated mazes of classic "Star Wars" scenes and locations ranging from the forest moon of Endor to Bespin's Cloud City, the Sith planet of Exegol, the inside of a Star Destroyer, Jabba’s palace, pod races, clone armies, and much more. Every full-color maze is accompanied by notes about the environments and special bonus elements to discover hidden easter eggs along the trails.

Star Wars: Guardians Of The Whills - The Manga (VIZ Media LLC)

Be one with the Force in this deluxe 196-page manga adaptation of author Greg Rucka's 2017 novel, "Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills." Adapted by writer Jon Tsuei and illustrated by artist Subaru, this graphic novel release revisits fan-favorite characters Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe prior to them joining the Rebellion as seen in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Star Wars: Yoda One For Me (Chronicle Books)

"Yoda One for Me" is a little, non-canon romantic picture book presenting a funny collection of heartwarming "Star Wars" messages of love and friendship created by Lucasfilm staff. Contains amusing sentiments and whimsical artwork all centered around amorous themes, from BB-8 holding a red rose and an Obi-Wan For Me box of chocolates, to a videogame-style Vader encircled by hearts, Boba Fett as Cupid, and Chewbacca holding the Woo Key to your Heart.

Star Wars Year By Year: A Visual History (DK)

A bit rusty on your "Star Wars" trivia? DK is unleashing a new updated edition of "Star Wars Year By Year," stuffed with everything you've ever yearned to know about "Star Wars." It’s painstakingly researched by Kristin Baver and Pablo Hidalgo, presenting a unique timeline of the entire franchise. The visual odyssey features trivia and cultural cornerstones from director George Lucas' early life to memorable movie stills, comic books, novels, toys, video games, and theme parks that have emerged from five decades of filmmaking. Spans all nine episodes of the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies, along with standalone films "Rogue One" and "Solo," and the Disney Plus series, "The Mandalorian."

Star Wars: Life Day Treasury (Disney-Lucasfilm Press)

"Life Day Treasury" is an eight-chapter canon short story collection penned by George Mann and Cavan Scott and showcasing illustrations by Grant Griffin. Inside, readers can engage in winter-themed tales all centered around the in-universe holiday of Life Day, as well as other important "Star Wars" holidays, special events, and festivals. This new 192-page anthology hardcover is similar in form to "Star Wars: Myths & Fables" and "Star Wars: Dark Legends."

Star Wars: The Secrets Of The Sith (Insight Kids, October 5)

(Image credit: Disney)

Join Darth Sidious (AKA Emperor Palpatine) in this deep exploration of the Sith and the evil colleagues of the dark side. Perfectly appropriate for young fans, this premium hardcover is packed with vivid artwork and interactive features like pop-ups, booklets and lift-the-flap inserts. Learn about iconic dark-side "Star Wars" villains seen in movies, TV shows, books, comics and video games including Darth Maul, Count Dooku, Asajj Ventress, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.