This Black Friday, a swarm of Jedi-worthy deals is coming to a galaxy near you!

The Force is strong with all the special "Star Wars" discounts online and in stores this Black Friday (Nov. 29, 2019). From toys and games to clothing, home goods and pet supplies, there's plenty of "Star Wars" stuff on sale.

To start off, Amazon has some big discounts in its "Star Wars" Deal of the Day section. But there are plenty of other places to look for sweet deals! Here we list some of our favorite suppliers of discounted "Star Wars" swag. We will keep updating this page as new deals pop up, so don't forget to check back as we get closer to Black Friday. And, if you're looking for awesome tech this year, check out our sister site Tom's Guide for more Black Friday deals.

Games

Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges | Was $60 | Down to $55 Harnessing the power of your smartphone, "Jedi Challenges" uses augmented reality to help you to become a Jedi. Using your phone together with the headset, you can compete in lightsaber battles, play holochess and practice combat in the "Star Wars" universe.

Lego

Lego "Star Wars" fans can enjoy the many galactic Black Friday deals rolling out this year.

The Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder | Was $40 | Down to $22 This 309-piece set takes you back to "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" with a Snowspeeder ship, laser cannons and four minifigures: Luke Skywalker and Dak Ralter (who are both dressed in pilot outfits), a Rebel Trooper and even a special 20th anniversary Lando Calrissian.View Deal

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider | Was $50 | Down to $40 For fans of the newly-released series The Mandalorian, this 540-piece set will immerse you in the "Star Wars" universe. The set comes with 4 Lego "Star Wars" minifigures, including the Mandalorian, Cara Dune and 2 Klatooinian Raiders. The minifigures are even equipped with 3 blaster rifles and a blaster. The main feature of this set is the AT-ST Raider. View Deal

