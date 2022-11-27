Cyber Monday Deals live now: Telescopes, VR headsets, Lego and more

Refresh

Remember to beam up Paramount Plus and save 50% on a full year for Cyber Monday (Image credit: Paramount Plus) Get your Star Trek and Halo cravings on with a deep discount on Paramount Plus ahead of Cyber Monday. Paramount Plus is offering a 50% discount on its two streaming plans, allowing you to warp speed through sci-fi shows and space content as long as you are ready to binge on the annual plan. This deal will end today (Nov. 27), so act quickly. Snag your infinite streaming for a year on Paramount Plus for as low as $24.99 a year (opens in new tab) or about $2 a month, on an ads tier. The ad-free Premium tier is also half off, at an impressive $49.99 a year or just over $4 a month. If Paramount Plus isn't your preferred service, check out our other Cyber Monday streaming deals to satisfy your sci-fi cravings. You can also see our latest Cyber Monday deals for non-streaming bargains.

Join the Jedi with this 80% off Star Wars lightsaber Cyber Monday gift (Image credit: Tigoola) Use the Force for up to 84% off on a huge range of lightsaber deals and gifts this Cyber Monday. You'll want to hyperdrive fast into the Tigoola Pixel Lightsaber Star Wars deal, now just $81 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (compared with the usual $509.99). It includes 13 colors, five sound modes, and aluminum alloy hand grip. Close behind is the HOCET Star Wars Neo Realistic Pixel Lightsaber, an incredible 82% off and now just now $93.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It includes 13 colors, five sound modes, and aluminum alloy hand grip. These gifts are perfect for padawans or long-time fans and believe us, those are only the beginning of Star Wars content. Consider our best lightsabers guide for 2022 if you want more fighting options. Or you can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to stock up for Cyber Monday.

Save a stellar 20% on National Geographic 70 computerized telescope (Image credit: Amazon) There's a galactic Cyber Monday deal on that will satisfy your amateur astronomer this holiday season. This National Geographic 70 Computerized Refractor Telescope is 20% off at Kohl's (opens in new tab) and is simply stellar at $236.79, an incredible $133 discount. Be sure to use the SHOP20 code at checkout to secure the discount. The computerized telescope will swing among the stars just as you desire, allowing you to look at the moon, some planets, and a clutch of your favorite constellations. Included in this incredible deal are a tripod and two eyepieces. This telescope is compact, allowing you to bring it around your residence, on your balcony or in your vehicle for stargazing in just the right location. Check out even more Cyber Monday discounts in our best telescopes, best telescopes for deep space or best telescopes for seeing planets. Entry-level astronomers might enjoy best telescopes for beginners or, for youngsters, best telescopes for kids.

Get 44% off this National Geographic Explorer 114 telescope from Kohl’s (Image credit: Amazon) National Geographic Explorer 114: was $219.99 , now $123.19 at Kohl's (opens in new tab) When you combine code SHOP20 at Kohl’s, you can make an impressive saving of over $90 (opens in new tab)on this reflector from National Geographic’s line of telescopes. The National Geographic Explorer 114 is manufactured by company Explore Scientific. Featuring a 114mm aperture and a focal length of 500mm, this instrument allows the astronomer to get up close to some of the most dazzling deep-sky targets, splitting double stars with ease, get lost in star clusters and magnify nebulas. The rugged surface of the moon is also stunning through the eyepiece (26mm and 9.7mm Plössls are supplied), along with the planets of our solar system. Aimed at beginners, the Explorer 114 comes with a simple equatorial mounting system. This enables observers to track chosen targets as the Earth rotates for clear images should astronomers wish to dabble in some basic smartphone astrophotography with this exquisite telescope. Also included in the package is an adjustable tripod, red dot finderscope, Stellarium computer software and star map, supplying the astronomer with everything they need for a well-equipped observing session.

The Svbony SV550 is now $160 off this Cyber Monday! (Image credit: Amazon) Svbony SV550: was $799.99 , now $639.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) If you’re wanting to make short work of creating exquisite deep-sky astrophotos, then look no further than the SV550 APO triplet refractor. This Cyber Monday, it’s a steal from Amazon with $160 off the retail price (opens in new tab). Thanks to low-dispersion ED glass and correction glass, the Svbony SV550 is able to rid observations and images of chromatic aberration, which can often plague bright night-sky targets. What’s more, the telescope also makes use of an air-spaced triple optical system, which eliminates any blue or purple fringing. The SV550 is also made of magnesium alloy material for a lightweight design that makes the instrument easy to carry, while a 180mm dovetail plate ensures that this refractor is versatile for fitting to your chosen mount and tripod.

This Lego Star Wars deal gets you the rare, retiring Imperial Probe Droid for its lowest price ever (Image credit: Target) Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid: was $59.99 , now $41.99 at Amazon Save 30% on the list price of this Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid, which is set to retire soon — so grab it while you still can. This Lego Star Wars set gives owners the chance to relive the epic Galactic Empire encounters in miniature form at home. There's a transparent segment that gives the appearance of the Imperial droid being suspended over the snowy planet, Hoth. Fortunately for you, it's not just Amazon giving you this great Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal but you can find the same deal at Target (opens in new tab). The set isn't too big either, according to the manufacturer the Imperial Probe Droid model will stand 10.5-inches (27 cm) tall, sit 9-inches (24 cm) wide and extends 4 inches (11 cm) deep. Want a Lego set but aren't sure which one yet? Take a look at our Cyber Monday Lego deals of 2022.

Save $80 on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX130 telescope (Image credit: Celestron) Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ deal: was $479.95, now $399.80 on Amazon. Save $80 on one of the best telescopes for beginners on the market. Combining a 130mm aperture and 650mm focal length with Celestron's usual good build quality and sharp optics makes the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ great for observing nebulas, galaxies and star clusters. With a decent 16% Black Friday saving the telescope also comes with all the accessories you need to get started straight out of the box. Two eyepieces, (25mm and 10mm) the telescope mount and tripod (preassembled), a StarPointer finderscope, accessory tray and StarSense Explorer phone dock for use with smartphones. Download the StarSense app and quickly use the telescope to navigate the night sky without any prior knowledge of the night sky, and place it in the dock to align with the telescope itself.

60% Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on the JOBY GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit with Rig (Image credit: Joby) JOBY GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit with Rig: was $199.99 , now $79.95 The remarkable thing about this particular GorillaPod kit, which is available at Adorama with a massive 60% saving, is that it has arms. You can use it to hold phones, lights, microphones or even a small secondary camera like a GoPro. You can also hold the 'arms' while recording a video or selfie. Joby has made a name for itself over the last few decades as a purveyor of an innovative tripod style that uses articulated ball joints that twist around anything and everything to give you the flexibility to stabilize your camera wherever you may find yourself. That might be railings, lamp posts, benches or anything else you may come across in the urban landscape, but also natural landscape features like rocks and trees, excellent for timelapse photography and astrophotography when you don't want to carry a larger tripod. Despite only weighing 0.84kg/1.85lb, the Joby GorillaPod 5k can hold up to — as the name suggests — 5k/11lbs of kit, which is very impressive for such a small tripod. If you're off out on a trek or simply don't have enough space or weight allowance left in your luggage, that is where this tripod comes into its own — when folded, it is a mere 43.18cm long, so it takes up hardly any space. Check out our guides to the best tripods and best travel tripods to discover more.

The new Canon EOS R10 is now $100 cheaper this Black Friday/Cyber Monday (Image credit: Canon) Canon EOS R10: was $979.99 , now $879 at Walmart. The Canon EOS R10 mirrorless camera was only launched a few months ago but you can already save $100 on the retail price than the retail price over at Walmart for just $879, a price we spotted it this Black Friday weekend and we're hoping to see continue over to Cyber Monday. This entry-level APS-C crop sensor mirrorless camera is fitted with a 24.2 Megapixel CMOS image sensor that captures 4K UHD 30p video footage. When we look at the maximum ISO sensitivity of 32,000 we're confident it's strong enough to cope with most casual astrophotographer's needs as well as more generalist use. It's suited for portraits, landscapes and a bit of wildlife thanks to the Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocusing system (that can track people, animals and vehicles) and its 15FPS maximum burst speed for stills photographs. Take a look at our round-up of the Best mirrorless cameras and Best cameras for photos and videos overall if you want to shop around, though.

Save a massive $760 off this Autel EVO II V2 Pro drone bundle (Image credit: Autel) Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Pro 6K Rugged Drone Bundle: was $2499 , now $1739 at Adorama The Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Pro has an on-board 6K camera to capture large stills images while flying for up for 40 minutes and in that time, if you can manage it, the drone can be controlled for up to a distance of 9KM. In the market for a rugged 6K drone? This is probably one of the best drones out there. It's not just the drone you get with this excellent $760 saving from Adorama, it's also bundled with everything you need to get up in the air. Not sure if this drone is right for you? Be sure to check out our other Black Friday drone deals, we've found a brilliant offer on the DJI Mini 2 bundle that's not to be missed.

Bring your next gift into focus for less: The Nikon ProStaff P3 8x42 waterproof binoculars are 15% off (Image credit: Amazon) Searching for a somewhat bulky stocking stuffer for your space fan? Binoculars are the perfect choice and this pair is sturdy enough to stand up to nearly anything. The Nikon ProStaff P3 8x42 waterproof binoculars are 16% off at Best Buy (opens in new tab). They're resistant against water, shock and fog and priced at a bargain $119.95, which is absolute basement-style pricing in astronomy. You'll get a deep discount on one of the best brands of astronomy, as Nikon has been around for over 100 years. Included also are fully coated lenses to reduce glare and a generous 42 mm lens and 8x magnification to peer at wildlife or distant stars. If you want more astronomical options beyond this deal, you can check out our best binoculars of 2022, or fans of this brand can head over to our best Nikon cameras to pair up with the bino set for image captures in the field.

Spy this holiday deal! The Celestron 76mm Signature Series FirstScope bundle is 10% off (Image credit: Amazon) Bathe yourself in the moon's glow with this lunar-adorned version of the Celestron 76mm Signature Series FirstScope. The Celestron 76mm Signature Series FirstScope is just $64.86 at Amazon (opens in new tab), offering an incredibly compact beginner's telescope along with astronomy software and an illustrated e-book. All this is available for 10% less, so act quickly while stock is available. Celestron, one of the most recognized brands in astronomy, has a special treat for this telescope: the moon image includes 10 targets you can practice finding in this telescope. It's tabletop size, easy to fit on a balcony or in a car to get the most out of your observing time. Two eyepieces and a flexible repositioning system allow you to get a fix on different targets in the sky, like galaxies, Saturn's rings or the Milky Way. If you're looking for more beginners' telescopes before committing to this deal, do check out out our bargain beginner telescopes guide, or the deals in our best telescopes guide.

A perfect stocking stuffer! Mandalorian and Grogu Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 39% off (Image credit: Amazon) Get your Grogu moves on with this incredible value gift idea for your Star Wars fan. Amazon's Fire Stick is available in two shades for Star Wars padawans: iconic Grogu (Baby Yoda) green for just $41.98 (opens in new tab), or 39% off the base price. If you prefer blue after Din Djarin, the Mandalorian himself, you can score one for just $36.98 (opens in new tab) or 37% off the base price. The Grogu Green Fire TV Stick 4K allows for glorious 4K streaming with a little image of Grogu amid stars and the Star Wars logo text. You can also summon Disney Plus using the included Alexa button. Otherwise, nab your Bounty Blue version that has images of The Mandalorian, Grogu and the logo of the hit series; there's no 4K on the blue one, but it still has Alexa available. If you're not fussy about your stick having a Star Wars flare to it, there are even more options out there for you. Just hyperdrive over to our full roundup of Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for Black Friday. You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to pick up more bargain deals for your big fan.

Save 50% on Celestron's 114AZ-SR beginner's telescope (Image credit: Celestron) If you're looking for a great beginner's telescope that won't break the bank, this Celestron 114AZ-SR telescope is nearly 50% off at Kohl's (opens in new tab), on sale for $111.99 down from $219.99, and comes with everything you need to start photographing the night sky with your smartphone. You'll save $108 on this smartphone-ready telescope, which is a 114mm Newtonian reflector that comes bundled with additional eyepieces and other accessories for get you started on your night sky adventure. Unlike the tabletop FirstScope, which is also on sale for Black Friday, the Celestron 114AZ-SR comes with a full-size tripod that's lightweight enough to be portable, but stable enough for observing while standing along side. Like the "SR" in its name suggests, this telescope comes with a mount smartphone adaptor mount to keep your phone's camera secure against its eyepiece during photo sessions. It also has two Plössl eyepieces at 26mm and 9.7mm sizes with 1.25-inch mounts, and a red dot StarPointer finderscope for targeting and calibration. The telescope is not computerized, so you'll have to align it yourself and research what's up in the night sky when observing, but it does come with Celestron's SkyPortal smartphone app and the skywatching software Starry Night to help you identify what, when and where to look at in the night sky. Celestron is an icon of skywatching hardware, so the instrument comes from manufacturer with a proven track record of quality hardware. If this telescope isn't exactly what you're looking for this Black Friday, you do have options. You can check out our top 10 Black Friday telescope deals, our guide to the best telescopes around now or just the best telescope deals overall for more.

Lego Robot Inventor Kit is 20% off (Image credit: Lego) If you have a future roboticist at hope just looking for new robots to assemble, this Lego Robot Inventor kit may be the gift you're looking for this Christmas. Currently on sale for 20% off at Lego.com (opens in new tab), at $287.99 down from $359.99, this Lego Robot Inventor Kit will allow kids to build five different basic robot designs and code them to move using an associated Robot Inventor App that uses a visual based interface to string commands together. It also includes microphone and camera input, so young builders can say "Stop!" if it's getting out of control. Color and distance sensors allow the robots to react to basic inputs as well. The set is a more general version of Lego's amazing Star Wars Droid Commander (opens in new tab), which has been retired and is hard to find. Like the Droid Commander set, the Lego Robot Inventor Kit is also due to be retired soon, so this may be among the lowest prices it will be before it's gone.

A huge Black Friday saving: Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binocular now under $100 (Image credit: Celestron) Celestron Nature DX 8x42: was $169.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon Save $70 on the Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binoculars this Black Friday from one of our favorite optics manufacturers in the stargazing game. Binoculars are a great alternative to stargazing with telescopes because they're also useful for daytime observing of subjects like birds, wildlife and aviation. Offering a relatively wide field with 8x magnification, the Nature DX 8x42 binoculars make it easy to track moving subjects because they don't disappear out of view quickly. Pair that with decent 42mm objective lenses and these are good for general observing, especially when light levels start to drop near twilight. If you've been thinking about purchasing a pair of the best binoculars this Black Friday but weren't sure which ones are right, the generalist Celestron Nature DX 8x42 could be the perfect compromise.

Encalife Star Light Galaxy Projector 42% off (Image credit: Encalife) Encalife Star Light Galaxy Projector: was $59.97 , now $34.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're like us here at Space.com, finding a way to bring space down to Earth is a lifelong pursuit and you can set the scene at home for a great price with this Encalife Star Light Projector deal at Amazon for Black Friday. Right now, you can save 42% on this Star Light Galaxy Projector (opens in new tab) and cover your home with an illuminating starry sky and colors. Amazon is offering the star projector for $34.97, a $25 savings off its usual $59.97 price. We reviewed this star project earlier this year and were impressed with not just its light show, but ability to serve as Bluetooth speaker, as well. If you're a stickler for science accuracy, you won't find realistic representations of stars, galaxies and nebulas with this projector, but you will find a capable projector for setting the tone of your room to space for a gaming session, or even just to wind down before bed. This star projector does have 21 different lighting modes that can be adjusted by buttons on the projector itself or via an external remote control. Like with most Bluetooth speakers, you can cast music to the device by connecting it through a proprietary app and smartphone. It even has a sleep timer so it will switch off after you fall asleep, ensuring you won't waste power as you drift off to slumber in the final frontier. Be sure to check out Space.com's guide to the best star projectors in case this deal isn't exactly what you're looking for.

Vaonis Vespera smart telescope: Black Friday savings of $500 (Image credit: Vaonis) Vaonis Vespera smart telescope: was $2499.99 , now $1999.99 (opens in new tab) Perfect for any beginner telescope enthusiast or the veteran astronomer that wants to avoid the faff of setting up and aligning a traditional telescope and astro camera, the Vaonis Vespera is now $500 off its original price. It's an automated, computerized smart telescope that even new users can set up in around five minutes. No knowledge of the night sky is required, simply synchronize with the dedicated smartphone app and start navigating the night sky, slewing to favorite celestial objects in a matter of seconds. You can then photograph the night sky, or get an enhanced view, using the in-built astro camera — no more need to buy a separate camera or telescope adapter. We loved it during our Vaonis Vespera review, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

25% off the Nikon ProStaff 3S binoculars for Black Friday (Image credit: Nikon) Nikon ProStaff 3S 10x42 binoculars: was $129.95 , now $99.99 at Amazon. Save 25% on the Nikon ProStaff 3s 10x42 binoculars with this Black Friday binocular deal that is still running this weekend. A big bargain on these high-quality binoculars, the ProStaff 3S 10x42 binoculars are waterproof up to 1m and you can continue to submerge them for up to 10 minutes, so even if you drop them in a lake you can (theoretically) take your time fishing them out. These slender, lightweight binoculars weigh just 20.3 oz / 575 g and are Nitrogen-purged which means they're fogproof — something astronomers and wildlife spotters hate when using binoculars as it can stop binocular use at crucial moments when moving between warm and cold environments. Adjustable eyecups mean anyone can use these binoculars, even if you wear eyeglasses. Whether you want to stargaze using the decent-sized 42mm apertures, or simply birdwatch, wildlife spot, hunt or observe air shows these quality binoculars from Nikon are now at a quarter of the price.

44% off the Celestron NexStar 4SE computerized telescope for a limited-time Black Friday telescope deal (Image credit: Celestron) Celestron NexStar 4SE: was $749.99, now $423 Save a huge 44% (nearly half price) on this small, compact computerized Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope is a catadioptric telescope that blends two optics systems to provide incredible night sky views in a tiny package. We've never seen this iconic orange tube telescope down this cheap and we suspect the deal won't last long because we can't see this price anywhere else, so act fast if you want to take advantage of it. The NexStar 4SE is a go-to fully automated, and because it's computerized and runs on a motor you can automatically track night sky objects without having to push-to them manually. Simply plug in the number of your desired celestial body and let the telescope do the rest. Check out our Celestron NexStar 4SE review here for more info.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM lens now reduced to under $2000 this Black Friday (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM: was $2399 , now $1999 at B&H Save $400 on a lens that's practically asking to take astrophotographs. The Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM lens is an RF-mount (mirrorless) ultra-wide zoom lens from Canon. It's great for a wide variety of photographic disciplines, but none more perfect than astrophotography. A fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 is constant throughout the zoom range which maximizes light input to the camera. L-series quality optics from Canon make the image sharp edge to edge throughout the zoom range as we found out in our Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM lens review. Taking it off the tripod and going handheld? Dont worry, this lens has five stops of Image Stabilization (IS) to steady your shots. A quiet Ultra-Sonic Motor (USM) provides fast autofocusing for Canon mirrorless cameras for daytime use, too.

Remote control Star Wars Grogu plush is just $44 on Black Friday (Image credit: Amazon) Grogu, or Baby Yoda as most of us still refer to him, remains a fresh face in the Star Wars universe and now you can get an adorable plush of him for less. This Black Friday, you can get a remote-controlled, soft-bodied Grogu to waddle around your home for just $44.43 (opens in new tab), a savings of 32%. (Who can resist that face!) Grogu, an adorable soft-bodied plush, is around 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) tall and has a range of movements made famous in The Mandalorian television series. Via remote control he can tilt his head, pull his ears back, waddle or simply gaze, cutsie-style, at whatever is in front of him (food or living being.) If the most adorable aliens ever aren't your preference, we still have more deals for you to enjoy. We've got guides on Star Wars Lego deals and Black Friday Lego deals for more great savings on Star Wars, Space, and even Marvel Lego sets. More holiday fun comes via our Black Friday deals that all have space on the brain.

Take off $760 with this Autel EVO II V2 Pro drone bundle deal (Image credit: Autel) Lift off with the Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Pro with an impressive $760 discount. Rated as one of the best drones out there, you can snag the Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Pro drone bundle at Adorama for just $1739 (opens in new tab) in their Black Friday sale. You'll nab a lot of great footage with the industry-leading 6K camera and can soar in flight for up to 40 minutes. It's the perfect balance between great footage and a good hang time for scouting out your next filming location. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, check out our other Black Friday drone deals. There's a fantastic offer on the DJI Mini 2 bundle that is also worth your attention.

Playmobil Star Trek warp speeds into a $150 discount (Image credit: Amazon) Beam into an amazing U.S.S. Enterprise Playmobil set for $150 less on Black Friday. The iconic Star Trek ship is at a rare 32% for Black Friday, making NCC-1701 an affordable $340.25 on Amazon. (opens in new tab) Don't be fooled by imagining that this Playmobil set is just for kids, as this particular set includes a lot of detail that teens and adults will still enjoy. Included are the legendary crew of NCC-1701 and collector's items details that gave good marks in our Playmobil Star Trek USS Enterprise review. Included are crew members Captain Kirk, Spock, Uhura, McCoy, Sulu, Scotty and Chekov. The set comes with a removable roof to put the crew in the iconic bridge of NCC-1701. If you're less of a Trekkie and more of a Star Wars fan, however, be sure to check out our Star Wars Lego deals as well as our latest Black Friday deals for more gift ideas for this holiday season.

Lego UCS Millennium Falcon deal just got better and is now $180 off! The Lego UCS Millennium Falcon is more affordable than ever this Black Friday with a markdown of $180. (Image credit: Future) The Lego UCS Millennium Falcon is more affordable than ever this Black Friday with a markdown of $180.



Usually $849.99, the UCS Millennium Falcon can be yours for just $669.99 (opens in new tab) at the website Zavvi when you use the discount code BFFALCON at checkout. This Millennium Falcon mega-kit has rarely been on sale, and has become one of the most sought-after kits in the Lego Star Wars collection. If you need Han Solo's trusty Corellian YT-1300 light freighter in your Lego collection, now's your chance to finally snag it - at a price sure to make any Wookie bleat "RRRUUUUURRRR" for joy. It's unclear how deep Zaavi's stock of the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon goes, so don't let this $180 off deal (opens in new tab) slip away before it jumps to hyperspace!



If the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon kit isn't for you, be sure to check out our Black Friday Lego deals page for more great savings on Star Wars, Space, and Marvel Lego kits for the special collector/builder in your life.

Hulu + Disney Plus Black Friday Bundle deal (Image credit: Hulu) While Hulu's Black Friday deal is offering the streaming service for just $1.99 a month, Disney just sweetened the put to offer its Disney Plus service for just $2.99 more. The Hulu + Disney Plus Black Friday Bundle (opens in new tab)is a combo deal that offers full access to Hulu and Disney Plus for just $4.98 a month. That's down from the usual $7.99 a month of Hulu alone and throws in access to Disney's entire catalog of Star Wars films, TV shows and other science fiction titles. Disney Plus is currently not offering any deals on the service alone, so this Hulu/Disney Plus bundle may be the best chance to score both streaming services at discount for your first year. NBC's Peacock streaming service (opens in new tab)and the Paramount Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), the home of all things Star Trek, also have Black Friday deals on now. You can see our full roundup of streaming deals for Black Friday for more.

Is this the Nikon Z6 II's lowest-ever price? Now just $1696 (Image credit: Jacob Little) Nikon Z6 II: was $1996.96 , now $1696.95 at B&H Photo We don't think we've ever seen the Nikon Z6 II full-frame mirrorless camera this cheap before and, given how popular it is, we're unlikely to see it drop any further. If you have been waiting to grab a mirrorless camera at a bargain price, then this is it. Save $300 on the Nikon Z6 II right now. It's suited to any photographer — even beginners, and is more than capable for astrophotography and is the perfect second camera for a professional photographer. It shoots 24.5MP stills with the FX-Format full-frame BSI CMOS Sensor inside and captures video at 4KUHD 30p with N-log format for full editing flexibility. While you can shoot this stunning camera at 14FPS (perfect for wildlife and sports) it has a wide ISO range too, between 100-51,200 which makes it suitable for astrophotography and low-light photography and that's why it features in our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography.

Celestron Travel Scope 70 now under $100 (Image credit: Amazon) Celestron Travel Scope 70 with accessories: was $109.95 , now $92.48 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget telescope to get into skywatching without dropping big coin or need a smaller, more portable telescope to travel with, it's hard to go wrong with the Celestron Travel Scope 70 — a fantastic telescope at a bargain price now 16% off. Although this refractor telescope is ideal for beginner astronomers and is now under $100 that doesn't mean it's not powerful. The Travel Scope's 70mm optics give excellent views of the moon and it's packaged with two eyepieces that make it useful for stargazing or even daytime observation of nature and wildlife. Want to shop around for the best Black Friday telescope deals? Have a look at our page for the 10 best Black Friday telescope deals we've seen so far.

Save 30% on the Lego Star Wars Razor Crest, now under $100 (Image credit: Lego) Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Razor Crest - was $139.99 , now $97.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Mandalorian is one of Star Wars’ most popular TV spinoffs, so it makes sense that the main ship from the show, The Razor Crest, gets the full Lego treatment. Right now, you can get 30% off the Lego Star Wars Razor Crest at Amazon, dropping the price down to just $97.99. That's a fantastic discount on a wonderful Lego set - we actually reviewed the Razor Crest late last year and we really enjoyed it . This set includes five minifigs (including an adorable Grogu), as well as an opening cockpit and cargo bay. It even fires projectiles, making it an easy pick as one of our favorite Lego Star Wars deals so far.

Sony A7R IVA camera bundle was $3498, now $2998 at Walmart (Image credit: Walmart) Sony A7R IVA and accessory bundle: was $3498 , now $2998 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save a magnificent $510 on this Sony A7R IVA full-frame mirrorless camera and accessory bundle. Walmart is offering this hefty camera deal on Black Friday and it is the best Sony camera deal we've seen so far. Not only does it come with the mammoth 61MP mirrorless monster that can also shoot 4KUHD 30p video, but it has a whole host of camera accessories, to boot. This is the best Sony mirrorless camera Black Friday deal we've seen so far. The kit is shown as including: a Koah flight case, a Sony 64GB V60 SDXC memory card, two spare Koah batteries and a Koah double battery charger, a suite of Corel photo and video editing software and a Zeiss cleaning kit, plus a camera battery grip. Every other A7R IV or IVA deal we've seen is either more expensive or doesn't come with the amount of extra that this bundle from Walmart does, so we think this is the time to invest in Sony mirrorless if you're going to.

Get Peacock for just $1 per month for a whole year (Image credit: Comcast) Peacock - was $5 per month , now $1 per month at Peacock (opens in new tab) NBC’s streaming service is great for the whole family thanks to new movie releases like Nope or Minions: The Rise of Gru, but it’s even better for sci-fi fans. That’s because it’s the home of Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, and recent Alan Tudyk comedy Resident Alien. Use code 'SAVEBIG' to get Peacock for only $0.99/mo for 12 months. This offer is only available for new subscribers. This fantastic deal saves users 80%, making an annual subscription just $12 (or $1 per month). Factor in a huge back catalog of movies and TV, and that’s a small price to pay.

Save over $100 on the Celestron Inspire 100AZ telescope (Image credit: Jamie Carter) Celestron Inspire 100AZ telescope: was $468.95 , now $359.95 at Adorama Save 23% on this beginner-friendly refractor from Celestron. xxx

We reviewed the Celestron Inspire 100AZ earlier this year and we found that, with weather permitting, we could get impressive views of the moon and Saturn. We were even able to spot the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and some other bright star clusters. We were so impressed with it that we've named the Celestron Inspire 100AZ the best telescope for beginners and we've included it in our round-up of the best telescopes overall. A refractor with an Alt-Azimuth mount, this 100mm aperture, 600mm focal length telescope is about as good as it gets for beginner astronomers or those that want to get into stargazing without breaking the bank. Now with over $100 off for Black Friday it's never been more affordable.

Save over $140 on the Svbony SV503 astrophotography telescope (Image credit: Amazon) Svbony SV503: was $729.99, now $583.99 on Amazon With its 102mm aperture and f/7 focal ratio, astrophotographers can enjoy crisp and clear images of their favorite night sky targets with the Svbony SV503. What's more, and this Black Friday, you can snap up this exquisite instrument at 20% less (opens in new tab) than the retail price. The Svbony SV503 energy-dispersed glass improves on pesky color-fringing, while the dual rack-and-pinion focuser can be fine tuned to bring planets, galaxies, nebulas and the rugged surface of the moon into sharp focus. While this refractor doesn’t come with a tripod or mount, the Svbony SV503 offers a metal hoop dovetail, focuser wheel, lens cover and tube ring, allowing astronomers to accessorize their way for optimum results.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binocular is now 22% off (Image credit: Celestron) Celestron SkyMaster 25x100: was $499.95 , now $388.58 on Amazon (opens in new tab) The largest binocular of Celestron’s SkyMaster range, the 25x100 binocular ensures superb sharp focus across the field of view — and now you can enjoy over $100 off (opens in new tab) on crystal clear sights of a selection of targets, from the moon to deep-sky objects such as the Orion Nebula (Messier 42). This binocular also provides excellent terrestrial views during the day. Featuring high-quality BAK-4 prisms and multi-coated optics for excellent contrast, the SkyMaster’s 100mm objective lens and 4mm exit pupil allow your eyes to collect light in a variety of low-light and long-range conditions. The elliptical shape of the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) can be picked up with excellent clarity, while the member stars of the Pleiades (Messier 45) sparkle like diamonds when viewed through the optical system. If you prefer to stay local, the moon’s rugged surface can be brought into breathtaking focus, while the rings of Saturn and belts of Jupiter are magnified to perfection. Weighing in at 8.75 lbs (3.97 kg), the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 is a touch on the heavy side, so for stable views we recommend purchasing a suitable tripod (check out our best tripods) to avoid shaky sights of night-sky targets. The binocular is supplied with an integrated tripod adapter and deluxe carry case.

60% off the BlissLights Sky Lite Star Projector right now (Image credit: Amazon) BlissLights Sky Lite: was $49.99 , now $19.99 at Walmart Completely transform your bedroom or living room for less than $20 with this perfect holiday gift for space lovers. Save a huge 60% on the original price of the BlissLight Sky Lite over at Walmart with this easy-to-use, button-controlled star projector which even has a six-hour timer for those that like to go to sleep to the ambient lighting. We reviewed the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 earlier this year and gave it 3.5/5 stars because it was easy to use and gave decent ambient lighting, so we're confident that the Sky Lite is a bargain star projector in this Black Friday deal.

Save 21% on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope (Image credit: Celestron) Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Refractor Telescope: was $189.95 , now $149.97 on Amazon (opens in new tab) . Save 21% on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope which comes with an Alt-Az mount that is beginner-friendly. The telescope features a 70mm aperture and a 900mm focal length to provide good views of the moon and stars. Celestron is known for its excellent build quality and the telescope comes with two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), a fully collapsible lightweight tripod, a red dot finder scope and free access to the Starry Night software which is packed with information about 36,000 night sky objects to help newcomers learn about night sky objects. All this for under $150 makes this a Black Friday telescope deal worth having.

Sony A7R III is now discounted by $500 (Image credit: Sony) Sony A7R III: was $2499 , now $1998 at Amazon Save more than 20% off in this Black Friday camera deal on the Sony A7R III. The mirrorless camera, known for its superb full-frame CMOS 42.4MP image sensor is now $500 off in this Amazon deal. It's perfect for astrophotography due to its extended ISO range (50-102,400) but it lends itself to many styles of photographers and videographers with a host of useful features like EyeAF autofocusing for sharp portraits, and 4K HDR video capture. Editing is easy as well because the A7R III has up to 15 stops of dynamic range to retain detail in the brightest highlights and blackest shadows, meaning image files (or video) are flexible when editing in Lightroom or Photoshop.

Save 15% on Celestron's iconic NexStar 8SE telescope (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Celestron NexStar 8SE: was $1599 , now $1359 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Adorama (opens in new tab) Known the world over as one of the most iconic line of telescopes, the much-loved Celestron NexStar 8SE is now on sale with $200 for Black Friday over at Amazon and Adorama. The line has been going since the 1970s but Celestron's 8SE, the largest in the NexStar line-up, is truly exceptional. A Schmidt-Cassegrain design, this catadioptric telescope takes advantage of a hybrid technology between refractor and reflector telescope designs to provide a massive 2032 mm (80-inch) focal length and huge 203.2mm (8-inch) aperture in a tiny package. Suitable for all kinds of astronomers it may not immediately be friendly to beginners but it has such breadth of use that, when paired with one of the best eyepieces, you can observe the moon, stars, planets, nebulas and more in exquisite detail. Ultimate sharpness and incredibly bright, the NexStar 8SE ships with a red dot finderscope and a 25mm eyepiece — which you can upgrade as and when you're ready to take astronomy to the next level.

20% off the Celestron PowerSeeker 70 AZ refractor telescope (Image credit: Amazon) Celestron PowerSeeker 70 AZ Refractor Telescope: was $124.95, now $99.99 on Amazon Now under $100 the Celestron PowerSeeker 70 AZ refractor telescope is 20% off for Black Friday over on Amazon. This refractor telescope is ideally suited to beginners who want to view the lunar surface and nebulae. With a 70mm aperture, the telescope has a focal length of 700mm and ships with all the accessories you need to get started quickly. Two eyepieces (4mm and 20mm) pair with a whopping 3x Barlow lens to magnify your night sky objects. An erect image diagonal means no more cricked necks trying to peer through the eyepiece. A 5x24 finderscope helps you locate night sky objects easily before fine-tuning through the eyepieces with more precision. Celestron also bundles free access to the Starry Night software that gives information on 36,000 celestial objects for the uninitiated.

73% discount on this Astronaut star projector (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector: was $27.99, now $7.58 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 73% on the Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector. The projector is an astronaut that can be posed into different positions and projects stars through its visor. It has eight in-built nebula effects and the projector can be set to a timer for those using it to sleep. The ideal space gift, save a massive 73% in this Black Friday star projector deal which takes the price down to just $7.58. We said in our Astronaut space star projector review that anything under $35 is a bargain, so $7.58 is insane. It should suit any wall or ceiling thanks to the adjustable projection angle and we love it as an early holiday season gift. What we like about the projector is its surprisingly good build quality, the fact it's packed with impressive and effective lighting and its general appeal to all space fans, whether young or older.

Save 50% on a year of Paramount Plus - the home of Star Trek (Image credit: Paramount Plus) Paramount Plus: Was $49.99/year Now $24.99/year at Paramount (opens in new tab) Paramount’s Black Friday deal for its Paramount Plus streaming service is one of the best streaming deals we’ve found so far, offering a huge amount of content at a 50% discount. That equates to around $2 per month, and there are plenty of sci-fi shows to be found for your money. Star Trek is the big one, with the entirety of the TV show’s 860 episodes to watch (as well as the movies), but there are newer sci-fi shows like videogame tie-in Halo, classic mystery thriller Twin Peaks, and The Twilight Zone reboot too.

Get 25% off these Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars (Image credit: Celestron) Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars: was $119.95 , now $88.24 on Amazon (opens in new tab) The Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars are currently discounted by 25% (opens in new tab), making them an excellent buy for budding skywatchers who want to view larger deep-sky objects. Since our initial post about this deal yesterday, they have been reduced by a couple more dollars, but we expect this to be the lowest they will go. You can read our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars review to get a feel for the version of the binos that are on sale, but note that these are slightly less rugged and not waterproof, unlike the pro version (which cost more than double). If you're not planning on using your binos in inclement weather, for the price, these binoculars will see you right. Because of the high magnification, you should invest in one of the best tripods so you don't have to worry about wobble spoiling your views. Once set up in the right conditions, you can see the Andromeda Galaxy and the bright Messier galaxies and nebulas based on the list drawn up by Charles Messier. All-in-all, these binoculars will give users an enjoyable star and galaxy-gazing experience at a very reasonable price.