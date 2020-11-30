The best model rocket deals and gifts for Cyber Monday

This V2 from Estes is just one model rocket style you can try.

Everybody loves a good rocket launch, and these model rockets will be a good boost to your spacefaring dreams.

The rocket sets below range from beginner to advanced, from air-powered to engine-powered, with some fun variations in between (like rocket-powered cars or rocket-powered bottles.)

Model rocketry requires not only the rocket, but some accessories like wadding, fin straighteners, engines and batteries, so be sure to read the instructions carefully. We've included a selection of accessories to help you build out your rocket stable. Also make sure to follow all safety guidelines carefully when launching.

Rocketry is not only a fun activity, but it is a real-life inspiration to help youngsters learn about science, engineering, mathematics and technology (STEM). And many people who flew into space or who worked for space agencies or companies began just like you want to, with model rockets. Stay safe and have fun.

Great Estes starter sets to start your engines

Estes Tandem-X Flying Model Rocket Launch Set: $39.99 $34.18 at Amazon This is actually a set of two rockets. One will bring you 650 feet in the air and the other more than 1,200 feet. Included parachutes will let you use the rockets over and over again, just like Elon Musk. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Zombie Flying Model Rocket Launch Set: $29.99 $24.95 at Amazon You can roar up to 1,100 feet in this rocket set, which can launch again and again. You will have to buy some of the supplies, tools and finishing materials separately, but most of what you need is in the box. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Whirlybird Rocket Launch Set Model Kit: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon Get soaring copter style into the air with this colorful, dual recovery rocket. It includes parts, decals and a quick assembly time to get you in the air as soon as possible. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Saturn V Starter Set: $99.99 at Estes Fly me to the moon, or let me swing into the air in this rocket model of the Saturn V! The iconic rocket that sent astronauts on lunar missions includes a launch controller, launch pad and recovery wadding, but some other parts are required.

Amazing replicas of real-life rockets to launch

Estes Rockets 1-200 Scale Saturn V Model: $59.49 at Walmart A slightly taller Saturn V rocket is also available at Walmart, if you want something closer to the epic 363 feet this rocket spanned. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes V2 Semi Scale Model Rocket: $24.99 $21.99 at Amazon This semi-scale model is based on the world's first long-range ballistic missile. Once put together, you can soar more than 700 feet in the air. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).

Estes Mercury Redstone Flying Model Rocket Kit: $23.79 at Amazon Relive the first Mercury astronaut missions by NASA with this model rocket. It goes up to 200 feet in the air. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).

Estes Rockets Little Joe I: $26.99 at Amazon The Little Joe famously tested the Mercury launch escape system and heat shield before the first NASA astronauts flew into space. This model allows you to soar up to 400 feet. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Black Brant II: $21.96 at Walmart This famous sounding rocket series has been used for all kinds of scientific experiments. Your model of the Black Brant II will let you launch up to 1,300 feet. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes U.S. Army Patriot Flying Model Rocket Kit: $16.19 at Amazon Fly up to 600 feet with this model rocket of the U.S. Army Patriot. This is a veteran rocket of Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Leo Space Train Flying Model Rocket Kit: $24.99 at Amazon This model rocket (which reminds us of the X-1 Experimental Spaceplane DARPA) will let you fly up to 300 feet. It also can be fitted with several kinds of engines. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Wild model rockets straight out of science fiction

Estes Mav Flying Model Rocket Kit: $19.99 $18.87 at Amazon This rocket is meant to be a representation of what could bring us to Mars. It's almost ready to fly out of the box, but you'll need to get a few things. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Quinstar: $19.79 at Walmart This spinning rocket will make your launches look more colorful than ever. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Protostar Flying Model Rocket Kit: $26.99 at Amazon Shiny! You can bring this futuristic-yet-60s-looking rocket up to 300 feet. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Hyper Bat Flying Model Rocket Kit: $17.39 at Walmart This is the next generation bat signal. With extreme altitude capabilities, this will get you soaring to 2,100 feet. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Explorer Aquarius: $38.32 at Walmart This is a perfect kit to fulfill your underwater and interstellar dreams. It flies up to 300 feet high. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).

Estes Destination Mars Longship: $33.59 at Amazon Dream of flying to Mars by literally flying 500 fit in the air. This incredible model will get you a little bit of the way to the Red Planet. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below). View Deal

Estes Starship Rocket Kit: $31.11 at Walmart This sleek model doesn't look much like the Musk starship, but for budding rocketeers it's still a cool model. It can soar 500 feet high. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Estes Designer Special: $79.99 $73.97 at Amazon With more than 100 parts in this kit, you can build most of 8 different rockets. That will keep model rocketeers happy for a while. This does not come with engine or wadding, and you will have to buy that separately (links below).View Deal

Crazy rocket-powered car sets

Estes Blurzz Rocket-Powered Dragster Storm: $36.99 at Amazon Get going at high speed with this rocket-powered car. Just make sure to pick up a motor and battery, sold separately. This also comes in green for a few bucks less.

Cool model rockets powered by water and air

Not all rockets need chemical motors. Some run on air or water. Some you can stomp to launch. Here's some elemental rocket choices for younger kids to launch.

Estes 2 Sonic Booom Air Rocket Launch Set: $21.70 at Amazon This fully assembled air rocket comes with all the parts you need for a great launch. Best yet, the recovery is easy, only requiring a bounce.View Deal

Estes Mini Blaster Air Rocket Launch Set: $19.50 at Walmart Get up in the air quickly with this mini blaster air rocket launch set. It should include all the parts you need to get flying.View Deal

Weedstar Water Rocket Launcher: $26.99 at Amazon Just pump in water and launch! This durable rocket should last your kids a while and keep them entertained outdoors.View Deal

Genovega Water Bottle Stomp Model Rocket Launcher: $16.99 at Amazon This super-simple design includes a water bottle and all the other parts you need to get launching. This is a tool that will encourage your youngster to enjoy space while getting wet.View Deal

Model rocket accessories: Motors, Wadding & more

Editor's note: If you're going to launch model rockets, you're going to need a range of motors. Be careful to check your rocket's instructions and guide to find out exactly which motors work best with it.

Below are a few standard sizes of motors to consider, but your motor needs may vary depending on the rocket.

Estes A8-3 Engine Pack: $11.99 at Amazon Suitable for many A-rocket types. This engine is a standard engine designed for flights in rockets weighing less than 3 ounces, including the engine.

Estes Model B6-4 Engine Pack: $10.49 at Walmart Suitable for many B rocket types. This engine is a standard engine designed for flights in rockets weighing less than 4 ounces, including the engine.View Deal

Estes Model C6-5 Engine Pack: $16.00 $13.98 at Amazon Suitable for many C rocket types. This engine is a standard engine designed for flights in rockets weighing less than 4 ounces, including the engine.View Deal

Estes Recovery Wadding: $7.81 at Amazon This pack includes 75 sheets of flame-resistant material. It will allow you to get ready for most types of rocket launches.View Deal

Estes Fin Alignment Guide Model Kit: $18.99 $13.98 at Amazon Get your fins aligned fast and accurately ahead of a rocket launch. This will get you flying safely in the air.View Deal

Estes AltiTrack Altitude Tracker: $19.99 at Amazon Want to know how high your rocket flew? This altitude tracker will measure your flight in hundreds or thousands of feet.View Deal

Estes Electron Beam Launch Controller: $24.99 $22.39 at Amazon This launch controller will help your Estes model rockets ignite and soar. It includes one controller, one safety key, one 15-foot launch cable and instructions. Four AA batteries, sold separately, are also needed.View Deal

