The best model rockets are a thrilling way to experience the wonders of space. The Journey Model Rocket kit from renowned manufacturer Estes Rockets is a perfect choice for anyone looking to get started in the world of rocketry.

Save 35% on the Estes Rockets Journey Launch set — was $39.99, now $25.99 at Amazon — the lowest price we've seen since last year's Black Friday sales.

The Journey is an easy-to-assemble, beginner-friendly rocket with pre-colored parts. It also comes with a launch system, launch pad and a parachute, which is quite a good starting point for this price.

Model rockets can be a real-life inspiration to children too, and help them learn all about science, engineering, mathematics and technology. Many people who have flown into space or worked for space agencies began with model rockets.

The Estes Rockets Journey kit lets kids experience the awesomeness of space flight over and over again. It contains a rocket, launch pad, Electron Beam launch controller and decal sheets which allow kids to customize their rocket with a design they love.

It also comes with easy-to-follow instructions that make it simple to get the Journey ready for flight right away. However, it's worth noting that you do need to purchase a few additional items for flight, including the recommended Estes Engines — either A8-3, B4-4, B6-4, C6-5, or C6-7. You also need Recovery Wadding, Starters, and AA Batteries.

Once ready for countdown, the process for your first launch is made simple with easy-to-follow instructions. With the Launch Controller and Porta-Pad II Launch Pad, your rocket can be powered up to 1100ft into space, before a parachute deploys to safely return your rocket to Earth, ready to go again.

Key Specs: Includes Journey Model Rocket, Launch Pad, Electron Beam Launch Controller, Recovery Parachute. The Estes Engines, Recovery Wadding, Starters, and AA Batteries are not included and must be purchased separately.

Product launched: June 2019.

Price history: With a launch price of $54.99 the Estes Rockets Journey has slowly dropped and held steady at around $39,99 on Amazon. It's only dropped lower during Amazon sale events, and the current price of $25.99 is the cheapest we've seen since Black Friday.

Price comparison: Amazon: $25.99| Walmart: $25.99

Review consensus: We've yet to review the Estes Rocket set, but it has over 1,400 reviews on Amazon, with an average 4.5 stars out of 5. So it's been very well received by budding space explorers across the internet and reviewers on Amazon.

Buy if: You want a beginner-friendly rocket that's easy to use and has plenty of exciting features.

Don't buy if: You want a complete, ready-to-go set, as you still have to buy additional kit, including the recommended Estes Engines, Recovery Wadding, Starters, and AA Batteries. If you have a bigger budget, you might want to consider the Estes Saturn V Limited Edition Skylab rocket.

