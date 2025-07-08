If you're looking for the best Amazon Prime Day model rocket deals, you're in the right place as we've selected the best offer from the annual sales event.

Amazon Prime Day launches on July 8 this year and for the first time ever, it will be a four-day event, ending on July 11. Prime Day is Amazon's annual Summer sales event, where we usually see sizable discounts across a huge range of products. Of course, this extends to model rockets and below, you'll find the best model rocket deals during Prime Day as we're seeing worthy discounts on the best model rockets on the market.

To fly a model rocket, you'll need suitable equipment. That means suitable engines, a sturdy launch pad, a launch system and recovery wadding. You'll also need clear weather conditions and plenty of open space for safety reasons. So, for the best Amazon Prime Day model rocket deals, scroll down below.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2025 model rocket deals

Estes Journey Launch Set: was $40 now $26 at Amazon Save 35% on an excellent beginner option from a highly reputable rocket maker. Here, you get a preassembled rocket that can reach a height of 1100ft. A launch pad, a launch controller and a parachute.

4M Water Rocket: was $25 now $13 at Amazon Save nearly 50% on a STEM set for kids, that's totally safe and fun to use. It contains a plastic bottle with fins, a bung, a tube and a pump. All you need is the water to blast this rocket over 30ft in the air!

The best Amazon Prime Day Model Rocket Accessory Deals

Estes Fin Allignment Guide: was $26 now $14 at Walmart Get nearly 50% off this super handy tool that means you'll never set your fins in the wrong place again. This alignment guide allows you to line up your fins correctly so you can precisely lock them in place, in the knowledge that they're where they should be.

Estes Altimeter: was $44 now $35.10 at Amazon Save 20% on this handy tool, which allows you to record the altitudes your rocket achieves during flight. The altimeter will record up to 9999 feet and can store your previous 10 flights.