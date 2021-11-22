Black Friday drone deals: The best discounts from DJI, Skydio and more

We’re in the last week of November and Black Friday drone deals are finally starting to take off. While the main sales event itself doesn’t officially start until November 26, plenty of retailers like Amazon and Walmart have already started to put out discounts on some of the best drones out there.

So far, DJI – one of the big names in drone manufacturing – hasn’t announced any big sales directly, but we have seen a few of its models discounted via online retailers. The company has just revealed its latest top-spec model, the Mavic Pro 3, which sports a dual-camera system and boasts a flight time of 46 minutes. This model replaces two predecessors, the Mavic Pro 2 and the Mavic 2 Zoom, so there’s a good chance we might see these older models discounted.

Some of DJI’s competitors have already kicked off their sales, with the likes of Skydio offering nearly 30% off some of its units. We’d be surprised if we didn’t get to see companies like Autel and Parrot offering discounts, too.

Below, you’ll find a round-up of the best deals available today. If you keep scrolling, you’ll also find some general buying tips and guidance on what to look for when buying a drone. Looking for more tech toys and nerdy gifts? Have a look through our round-up of the best Black Friday deals for space fans.

Today's best drone deals

| Now $999 DJI FPV Combo | Was $1299 | Now $999

There’s an impressive $300 lopped off the price of this FPV [first-person view] drone, from popular manufacturer DJI. It’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on the model, which grants you an immersive flying experience through the use of FPV goggles. There’s no date on when this deal will end, so move quickly before it disappears.

| Now $399 DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo | Was $499 | Now $399

The predecessor to the Mini 2 still packs quite a punch and offers a lot of features for just $399, which is $100 cheaper than usual. Capable of shooting 2.7K video, this drone comes with the Fly More package, which means you’ll get two additional batteries, two extra pairs of propellers and an extra micro-USB cable.

Image Autel Robotics EVO II PRO 6K| Was $1799 | Now $1529.99

You can save nearly $270 with this sizable discount from Autel Robotics. The semi-professional model allows you to shoot in 6K and boasts 20 MP raw imaging. It’s also foldable, so you can take it on the go, and has an impressive 30-minute flight time. Like all of the best drones, it has some nifty in-built collision detection and features automated flight patterns.

Skydio 2 Starter Kit | Was $1349 | Now $949 Skydio 2 Starter Kit | Was $1349 | Now $949

Reduced by a healthy $400, this starter kit from Skydio should give budding drone pilots everything they need to start making tight videos. The unit is capable of recording 4K video and 12MP stills. It also has comprehensive object avoidance coverage and allows you to automatically track subjects, too.

Beginner's buying advice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are numerous types of drone, but when it comes to buying one, there are (very roughly) three main categories: toys, FPVs and photography/ video models.

The toys are the simplest. Weighing under 250g, they tend to cluster together at the lower end of the price range because they feature simpler designs. They don’t usually sport any kind of camera. Instead, they give people the opportunity to try their hand at flying something simply for the fun of it, without any bells and whistles. Designs that fall into this category are still subject to drone regulations, but you don’t have to register them with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FPV drones are designed to give you a first person view when you’re flying. This is typically done through the use of goggles, which you wear when you fly. A lot of models also let you stream the drone-camera view to a smartphone. This type of drone is usually used for racing or for tackling obstacle courses. You can read a full breakdown of their design in our article: ‘What are FPV drones?’ They can feature some good cameras on their main body, but they are usually built to prioritise speed. A lot of FPV drone enthusiasts like to build their own models, too.

Finally, you have the prosumer photography/ video models. There’s still massive variation within this category, as some cheaper models sport simpler camera designs and won't cost too much. But the really top-end drones in this category have huge sensors that allow experts to take wonderful panoramic shots or videos from high up in the air. These drones can cost as little as $100 but most of them sit around the $1000 mark - and the really top-end models can set you back by $8000.

The more expensive drones tend to feature sophisticated designs, with automatic-collision detection that help keep your drone safe and some cool pre-programmed flight paths that allow you to take interesting videos. Whichever one you choose, do make sure you buy insurance, too, as they can suffer if you give them an accidental knock.