There are 4000 reasons you should grab this Cyber Monday beginner drone deal
Our drone expert James gave the DJI Mini 4K top marks, get it for less than $240 today. One of the best beginner sub 250g drones there is, save $60 this Cyber Monday and take to the skies this holiday season.
The DJI Mini 4K is the best affordable, lightweight drone in our best beginner drone guide. James, our expert drone pilot and reviewer says it is easily one of, if not the best, sub 250 g drones available at its regular price point. And now there's a reason (or 4000) you should buy it.
Save $60 and get the best affordable, lightweight drone for $239 this Cyber Monday.
No 4K doesn't really mean 4000 but 4K 30 FPS video, but that's a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (over 8.2 million!) which is surprising in a beginner drone under 250 g in weight. With 31 minutes flight time, and no need to register it for flight with the authorities, it's great for beginners.
It's no secret that DJI is the market leader in the drone world although up until recently their beginner models left something to be desired. Then the Mini 4K came along. It is the best-ever low-cost model that DJI has produced, serving the beginner pilot audience, and it doesn't disappoint.
Save 20% on this lightweight, affordable drone. We recommend it as one of the best beginner drones out there, especially for new drone pilots.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Cyber Monday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
See the below footage from our DJI Mini 4k review below. Please note that the footage was shot in 4K but our video player only plays in HD.
Key features: Up to 4K 30 FPS video, RAW and JPEG file formats, manual and auto camera modes, foldable, sub 250 g, up to 31 minute flight time
Product launched: May 2024
Price history: The average price over the last year (or 217 days since its release date) is $299. We have seen it dip to $199 but that deal lasted for just one day – likely a spotlight deal on Amazon where you have to be very quick!
Price comparison: Amazon $239 | Adorama $299
Reviews consensus: This is a great drone that will serve a beginner drone pilot for a long time before they want to upgrade.
TechRadar: ★★★★ ½ | Space: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best drones for beginners (best lightweight affordable drone)
✅ Buy it if: You want to capture aerial photos and videos and has most of the features you could want and need as a beginner drone pilot. Because it is less than 250 g you won't have to register it with the FAA either.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want something with collision avoidance, you will have to pay more for that. Take a look at the DJI Air 3 instead.
