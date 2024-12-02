There are 4000 reasons you should grab this Cyber Monday beginner drone deal

The DJI Mini 4K is the best affordable, lightweight drone in our best beginner drone guide. James, our expert drone pilot and reviewer says it is easily one of, if not the best, sub 250 g drones available at its regular price point. And now there's a reason (or 4000) you should buy it.

Save $60 and get the best affordable, lightweight drone for $239 this Cyber Monday.

No 4K doesn't really mean 4000 but 4K 30 FPS video, but that's a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (over 8.2 million!) which is surprising in a beginner drone under 250 g in weight. With 31 minutes flight time, and no need to register it for flight with the authorities, it's great for beginners.

It's no secret that DJI is the market leader in the drone world although up until recently their beginner models left something to be desired. Then the Mini 4K came along. It is the best-ever low-cost model that DJI has produced, serving the beginner pilot audience, and it doesn't disappoint.

Image 1 of 7 The DJI Mini 4K borrows its design from the older DJI Mini 2SE (Image credit: James Abbott) The Mini 4K comes with a DJI RC-N1 controller (Image credit: James Abbott) Attach your smartphone to it to act as your screen (Image credit: James Abbott) When folded, this drone is palm-sized, so it is highly portable (Image credit: James Abbott) A close up of the gimbal and camera on the DJI Mini 4K (Image credit: James Abbott) We were impressed with the image quality for a drone of this price. (Image credit: James Abbott) Interesting perspectives can be captured with drones - like this one of a solar farm. (Image credit: James Abbott)

See the below footage from our DJI Mini 4k review below. Please note that the footage was shot in 4K but our video player only plays in HD.

Key features: Up to 4K 30 FPS video, RAW and JPEG file formats, manual and auto camera modes, foldable, sub 250 g, up to 31 minute flight time

Product launched: May 2024

Price history: The average price over the last year (or 217 days since its release date) is $299. We have seen it dip to $199 but that deal lasted for just one day – likely a spotlight deal on Amazon where you have to be very quick!

Price comparison: Amazon $239 | Adorama $299

Reviews consensus: This is a great drone that will serve a beginner drone pilot for a long time before they want to upgrade.

TechRadar: ★★★★ ½ | Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best drones for beginners (best lightweight affordable drone)

✅ Buy it if: You want to capture aerial photos and videos and has most of the features you could want and need as a beginner drone pilot. Because it is less than 250 g you won't have to register it with the FAA either.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something with collision avoidance, you will have to pay more for that. Take a look at the DJI Air 3 instead.

