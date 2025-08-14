Was in cooked in space? A space food-themed quiz!
In this quiz, you’ll explore the weird, wonderful, and sometimes surprising world of space cuisine. Can you tell which foods have actually made it to orbit?
When astronauts head into orbit, they don’t leave their appetites behind. But dining in space is a whole different experience — no gravity, no kitchens, and definitely no pizza delivery.
Early space meals were squeezed from toothpaste-like tubes and chewed from bite-sized cubes. NASA and other space agencies have spent decades figuring out how to make food tasty, nutritious, and safe for zero gravity. Some choices might surprise you!
This quiz will test your knowledge of what’s been packed into space pantries over the years. You’ll encounter real menu items, experimental snacks, and a few foods that sound space-worthy but never left Earth.
Whether you’re a foodie, a space nerd, or just curious about what’s for dinner in orbit, this quiz is your chance to explore the edible side of space exploration.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.