Was in cooked in space? A space food-themed quiz!

An abundant harvest produced in the EDEN ISS greenhouse that tests technologies for growing food in space.

When astronauts head into orbit, they don’t leave their appetites behind. But dining in space is a whole different experience — no gravity, no kitchens, and definitely no pizza delivery.

Early space meals were squeezed from toothpaste-like tubes and chewed from bite-sized cubes. NASA and other space agencies have spent decades figuring out how to make food tasty, nutritious, and safe for zero gravity. Some choices might surprise you!

This quiz will test your knowledge of what’s been packed into space pantries over the years. You’ll encounter real menu items, experimental snacks, and a few foods that sound space-worthy but never left Earth.

Whether you’re a foodie, a space nerd, or just curious about what’s for dinner in orbit, this quiz is your chance to explore the edible side of space exploration.

Try it out below and see how well you score!