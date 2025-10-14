Connect the dots: A constellation quiz

A photograph of the Gemini constellation in the night sky

Constellations aren't just random dots scattered across the sky; they're ancient maps filled with myth, science and wonder.

From the heroic tales of Perseus and Andromeda to the zodiac signs that shape horoscopes, these star patterns have captivated cultures across the globe.

The stars have been guiding, inspiring, and storytelling for millennia — and now it's your turn to decode their secrets.

Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or someone who just enjoys spotting Orion's Belt on a clear evening, this constellation quiz is a chance to test your celestial savvy.

Try it out below and see how well you score!