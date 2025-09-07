Astronomy or astrology? A quiz of science and stars

The zodiac signs feature heavily in the world of astrology and astronomy.

From ancient civilizations charting the stars to modern-day horoscopes guiding daily decisions, our relationship with the cosmos is as complex as it is enduring. But how well do you really know the difference between astronomy—the study of celestial objects and phenomena—and astrology, the belief that those same objects influence human behavior?

Astronomy and astrology may share the same canvas—the sky—but they paint vastly different pictures. One relies on physics, mathematics, and observation; the other on archetypes, intuition, and symbolism. Yet both have shaped cultures, calendars, and conversations for centuries.

This quiz is designed to test your ability to distinguish fact from folklore, data from destiny. Can you tell a lunar eclipse from a Saturn return? Do you know which planets are visible to the naked eye, and which ones rule your zodiac sign?

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or a horoscope devotee, this challenge will stretch your cosmic knowledge across both realms.

Try it out below and see how well you score!