Are you ready for a year of stargazing? Skywatchers have a plethora of fascinating sights in late-2025 and throughout 2026, chief among them a couple of eclipses — a ‘blood moon’ total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, followed by a total solar eclipse on August 12. For planet-hunters, the year starts well with Jupiter’s opposition on January 10, with the giant planet also involved in some close conjunctions with Venus (June 9) and Mars (November 16). Meanwhile, Saturn comes to opposition on October 4. Add a couple of major meteor showers peaking in dark skies — the Perseids and Geminids — and a supermoon on December 24 and it looks like a year worth preparing for.

From a refractor and smart scope for planets and the deep-sky to the best binoculars for clusters and eclipses — and even a recliner built for meteor showers — these 10 picks will kit you out for a year of skywatching.

1. Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars: was $140 now $127 at Amazon Reason: The Pleiades (M45) from November to April The rising of the sparkling Pleiades, an open star cluster in the constellation Taurus, is a sure sign that winter is approaching in the Northern Hemisphere. Around 440 light-years from the solar system, about six or seven stars are visible to the naked eye, hence its nickname, the ‘Seven Sisters’. However, a telescope sees straight through the Pleiades. Cue a pair of binoculars like Nikon’s 10x50 Aculon A211, whose 10x magnification and 50mm objectives are perfect for seeing over 1,000 stars in the Pleiades in a bright, sharp 6.5-degree field of view. With a solid build, a smooth focus wheel and with tripod fixings, they’ll be all you need to unlock a layer of the night sky between naked-eye and telescopic.

2. Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 Celestron SkyMaster 15x70: was $130 now $89 at Amazon Reason: Total lunar eclipse on March 3 (North America) On March 3, 2026, the moon will turn a reddish copper color for 58 minutes in the final total lunar eclipse until 2029. Visible most easily from the western half of North America (and not visible in Europe), the best way to get a good view is via big binoculars like the Celestron SkyMaster 15x70, whose 15x magnification and 70mm objective lenses will allow you to see craters on the moon as Earth’s shadow creeps across the lunar surface. During totality, the night sky — previously bleached by a full moon’s brightness — will temporarily turn inky black, with the Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 perfect for grabbing great views of the Andromeda Galaxy, the Orion Nebula and the Pleiades open cluster. Consider using the included tripod bracket for rock-steady views. Also read: March 2026 total lunar eclipse: Everything you need to know about the next 'blood moon'

3. Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope: was $200 now $138 at Amazon Reason: Jupiter at opposition, January 10, 2026 Once every 13 months, the solar system’s “giant planet” comes to opposition as the Earth moves between it and the sun. It’s therefore at its biggest, brightest and best — not just on opposition night, but for a month either side. In late 2025, Jupiter will do its best to appear as the ‘Christmas Star,’ dominating the night sky from dusk through dawn, but you’ll need a good refractor telescope to get the best views. This entry-level 70mm achromatic refractor features a simple alt-azimuth mount and provides excellent views of not only Jupiter, its distinctive pink cloud bands and its four moons, but also Saturn’s rings and the moon’s craters.

4. Dwarflab Dwarf 3 smart telescope Dwarflab Dwarf 3: $549 at Amazon Reason: Orion Nebula (M42) from November-April If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at astrophotography but can’t stand the idea of all the complexity, there’s only one place to start — a smart telescope and the Orion Nebula. The closest, brightest star-forming region to the solar system, it climbs into the south in the late evening all winter and is the best deep-sky showpiece for beginners. It’s the ideal first target for the Dwarflab Dwarf 3 smart telescope, an almost pocket-sized motorized device that you can pop onto any tripod. Its simple 35mm f/4.3 optics use a Sony IMX678 sensor, with dual lenses that help you find an object, then zoom in. It then live-stacks 10-second exposures to reveal incredible detail from deep-sky objects — perfect for the Orion Nebula, even from a light-polluted backyard.