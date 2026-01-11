ISS astronaut medical evacuation latest news: New commander to take charge soon

Refresh

Get notified of updates

New commander to take charge soon The seven-member Expedition 74 crew poses for a festive portrait aboard the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module. In the front row, from left, are Kimiya Yui of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Mike Fincke of NASA, and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos. In the back are, Zena Cardman of NASA, Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, Chris Williams of NASA, and Sergei Mikaev of Roscosmos. (Image credit: NASA) Good morning, all. Today is Sunday, Jan. 11 and we are just about three days away from NASA's planned medical evacation of four Crew-11 astronauts from the International Space Station on Jan. 14, and four days away from their splashdown on Jan. 15 . We begin today with news that NASA and its international partners have arranged for an accelerated change of command ceremony on the ISS. That ceremony, which was to occur many weeks from now, will now occur on Monday, Jan. 12, at 2:35 p.m. EST (1835 GMT). You'll be able to watch it live on Space.com , courtesy of NASA. Joining Fincke on the trip to Earth will be Crew-11 commander Zena Cardman of NASA and mission specialists Kimiya Yui of Japan and Oleg Platonaov of Russia. NASA called for their early return after a medical issue arose with one of the four on Jan. 7. So why does this command change involve the Crew-11 medical evacuation? It's because the current commander of the International Space Station's joint Expedition 74 mission is Crew-11 pilot Mike Fincke , a veteran ISS astronaut who will now return to Earth early. Fincke will hand over control of the ISS to Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, who arrived at the station in November with fellow cosmonaut Sergei Mikaev and NASA astronaut Chris Williams. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

How to watch Crew-11's medical evac from ISS When NASA and SpaceX return the Crew-11 astronauts to Earth in a medical evacuation of the Internatinal Space Station , the space agency will broadcast it live and you'll have a variety of options to watch it online. NASA's Crew-11 astronuats - commander Zena Cardman, pilot Mike Fincke (both of NASA, and mission specialists Kimiya Yui of Japan and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platanov - will return to Earth on Jan. 15 after undocking a day earlier due to a medical concern that arose Jan. 7 with one of the astronauts. NASA will livestream the undocking on Jan. 14 starting at about 3 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on NASA TV, as well as its NASA+ streaming service. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu, Netflix and Roku. You can also follow it live on the agency's social media channels like Facebook, Twitch, X and YouTube. All the links are on NASA's Ways to Watch page here. Space.com will also provide a livestream simulcast of NASA's broadcast.



The landing livestreams will begin early Jan. 15 at 2:15 a.m. EST (0615 GMT), with splashdown set for 3:40 a.m. EST (0740 GMT).



This will be our last update of the day, barring any new update from NASA. We'll be back on Sunday to more on the packing and other preparations of the crew ahead of their unplanned departure from the ISS.



Thanks for tuning in. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Japan's Crew-11 astronaut takes photo farewell of ISS (Image credit: NASA/JAXA) Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui is saying some farewells to the Japan-built section of the International Space Station as he and his Crew-11 crewmates prepare for their medical evacuation from the orbiting lab on Jan. 14. Yui shared a photo on Friday that he took from a window on the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Kibo module, the largest science laboratory on the space station, showing the module's airlock and experiment platform. The space station's main truss and two giant solar arrays can be seen, as well as the blue arc of the Earth below. "Today was a very busy day as well, so I was working quite late.," Yui wrote. "I hadn't taken the photos to introduce to everyone, so I just shot them from the window of 'Kibo' a little while ago. Since I'll soon have to bid farewell to this view as well, I want to burn it firmly into my eyes, and even more so, into my heart." Yui is on his second trip to the ISS with the Crew-11 mission. He's been taking spectacular photos of Earth and space from the station, as well as videos like the one here shared by Space.com writer Anthony Wood: Astronaut on ISS captures spectacular orbital video of zodiacal light, auroras and the Pleiades Yui will return to Earh on Jan. 15 in the wee hours of the morning with Crew-11 crewmates Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman (both of NASA) and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platanov, with their SpaceX Dragon capsule splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Crew-11 early return will leave skeleton crew on ISS When the four astronauts of NASA's Crew-11 mission return to Earth early on Jan. 15, they will leave behind three crewmates on the International Space Station to keep the orbital lab running until a replacement crew can arrive. NASA's medical evacuation of Crew-11 astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui and Oleg Platanov will leave NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev behind on the station as caretakers until four more astronaus on Crew-12 can arrive. While NASA and SpaceX are working to accelerate the launch of Crew-12's astronauts, the reduced crew size on the station could last at least a month of more. Crew-12 was scheduled to launch sometime in February. Read our full story on the ISS skeleton crew by Mike Wall. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

NASA Timeline revealed for Crew-11 medical evacuation With NASA and SpaceX officially targeting a Jan. 14 undocking for the Crew-11 astronauts at the International Space Station, we now know the timeline for the medical evacuation of the four astronauts back to Earth. NASA announced the undocking date late Friday, as well as a detailed timline of events for the ISS departure and landing. Here's a look at the timeline as it stands now: Wednesday, Jan. 14 - all times in EST 3 p.m. - Hatch closure coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms

- Hatch closure coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms 3:30 p.m. - SpaceX Dragon hatch and ISS hatch closed for undocking

- SpaceX Dragon hatch and ISS hatch closed for undocking There will be a break here between hatch closure coverage and undocking views.

4:45 p.m. - Undocking coverage begins

- Undocking coverage begins 5 p.m. - Undocking and initial ISS departure

- Undocking and initial ISS departure There will be a break here in coverage between undocking and landing. Thursday, Jan. 15 - all times in EST 2:15 a.m - Landing coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms

- Landing coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms 2:50 a.m. - Dragon Deorbit burn

- Dragon Deorbit burn 3:40 a.m. - Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California coast

- Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California coast 5:45 a.m. - Post-landing return to Earth press conference This current timeline could change as NASA and SpaceX monitor weather at the splashdown site. "Mission managers continue monitoring conditions in the recovery area, as undocking of the SpaceX Dragon depends on spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors," NASA wrote in an update . "NASA and SpaceX will select a specific splashdown time and location closer to the Crew-11 spacecraft undocking." Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

SpaceX prepares for Crew-11 medical evacuation (Image credit: NASA) SpaceX says it's Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station is ready to return its four Crew-11 astronauts home in an unprecedented medical evacuation on Jan. 14 and 15. "Dragon and Crew-11 are targeted t undock from the space station no earlier than Wednesday, January 14," SpaceX wrote in a mission update on X late yesterday. Dragon and Crew-11 are targeted to undock from the space station no earlier than Wednesday, January 14 https://t.co/L6ThXkTHbaJanuary 10, 2026 The SpaceX statement came on the heels of NASA's announcement that the Crew-11 astronauts were scheduled to undock from the space station on Jan. 14 and splashdown off the coast of California early on Jan. 15. Splashdown is now set for 3:40 a.m. EST (0740 GMT) on Thursday, Jan. 15, NASA officials said. The Crew-11 Dragon spacecraft will return NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke to Earth alongside Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platanov. NASA decided to evacuate the crew, which make up four of the seven astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station, on Jan. 8 after an apparently serious medical concern arose with one of the four Crew-11 astronauts. The astronaut is stable, but NASA officials opted for a "controlled medical evacuation" in order to provide astronaut better treatment on the ground, NASA chief Jared Isaacman has said. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

NASA planning on Jan. 15 return of Crew-11 astronauts Crew-11 astronauts will undock from the dorsal port of the ISS Harmony module aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour on Jan. 14. (Image credit: NASA) NASA is targeting no earlier than 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Jan. 14 for the early departure of the Crew-11 astronauts after an undisclosed medical incident aboard the International Space Station . The crew will deorbit aboard Endeavour, with splashdown expected early Jan. 15, off the coast of California, "depending on weather and recovery conditions," according to a post from the space station's account on X. .@NASA and @SpaceX target undocking Crew-11 from the International Space Station no earlier than 5pm ET on Jan. 14, with splashdown off California targeted for early Jan. 15 depending on weather and recovery conditions. https://t.co/Y89iIj3jEYJanuary 10, 2026 Josh Dinner Spaceflight Staff Writer

Hey, Space Fans, NASA continues to study the return options for the four Crew-11 astronauts and we are awaiting the agency's next update on its landing plans, though it does appear that the medical evacuation of the crew from the International Space Station is not imminent for Saturday. If that changes, we'll definitely post an update here. In the meantime, we'll pause our updates for the day and join you again on Saturday when we anticipate the next update on NASA's plans to return the Crew-11 astronauts to Earth. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Crew-11 tests suits, begins packing for medical evac The four astronauts of NASA's Crew-11 mission on the International Space Station don't have a landing date yet for their medical evacuation from due to a medical concern with one of the crew, but they're already preparing to leave, NASA says. "No departure date has been announced, though the crew has begun checking the fit and operability of their Dragon pressure suits," NASA wrote in update today . "Fit verification is necessary because the spine lengthens and body fluids shift toward the head in microgravity, affecting torso and limb dimensions. The quartet also tested the suits' audio and video communication systems." (Image credit: NASA) The Dragon pressure suits are the same black and white SpaceX spacesuits worn by Crew-11 astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui and Oleg Platanov during their launch in August 2025. Cardman will command the Dragon flight home with Fincke as pilot. Kimuya and Platanov will serve as mission specialists. The astronauts have also begun packing for their trip home. "The foursome began collecting their personal items and packing them for stowage aboard the spacecraft," NASA wrote in the update. Cardman spent time today flushing water from and powerfing down two NASA spacesuits on the ISS. She and Fincke were supposed to use the suits during a spacewalk on Jan. 8 and another one next week. Both spacewalks werte canceled due to the medical issue with one of the Crew-11 astronauts. Yui and Platanov spent time on final science experiments of their mission, including one by Platanov studying how the inner lining of blood vessels work to keep blood flowing in space, in order to avoid the formation of blood clots. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Astronaut medical issue not an injury, NASA says As we await updates from NASA on when it will perform the medical evacuation of four Crew-11 astronauts from the International Space Station, there are some details we can glean of the nature of the medical issue concerning one of the astronauts.



You can read our look back at medical issues in space here by Josh Dinner. Dr. James Polk, NASA's chief medical officer, has said the medical issue is not an injury to the astronaut afflicted, but rather something related to the prolonged exposure to weighlessness by astronauts living and working on the International Space Station. "It's mostly having a medical issue in the difficult areas of microgravity and the suite of hardware that we operate in," Polk said. NASA officials have also said the issue was not connected with the Crew-11 astronauts' work at the time to prepare for a planned spacewalk scheduled for Jan. 8, which was subsequently cancelled.



The months-long missions on the ISS can have lasting effects on the human body, forcing astronauts to readapt to live on Earth when they return, including rebuilding the muscle mass and bone density lost in space. At least one astronaut suffered a blood clot in orbit due to deep vein thrombisis at the two-month mark of a planned six-month mission. Physicians on Earth were able to devise a treatment for the astronaut to implement in space to address the issue and complete the mission's full duration.