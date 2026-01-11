Jump to:

ISS astronaut medical evacuation latest news: New commander to take charge soon

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026: Updates on NASA's astronaut medical evacuation from the International Space Station.

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission pose for a photo during a training session for their upcoming trip to the International Space Station at SpaceX facilities in Florida. From left: Oleg Platonov, Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, and Kimiya Yui. Credit: SpaceX
(Image: © SpaceX)
NASA will return four astronauts to Earth early from the International Space Station due to a medical concern with one of the Crew-11 astronauts. Here's the latest news.

New commander to take charge soon

Seven astronauts wearing red and white Santa hats smiling, two are floating upside

The seven-member Expedition 74 crew poses for a festive portrait aboard the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module. In the front row, from left, are Kimiya Yui of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Mike Fincke of NASA, and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos. In the back are, Zena Cardman of NASA, Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, Chris Williams of NASA, and Sergei Mikaev of Roscosmos. (Image credit: NASA)

Good morning, all. Today is Sunday, Jan. 11 and we are just about three days away from NASA's planned medical evacation of four Crew-11 astronauts from the International Space Station on Jan. 14, and four days away from their splashdown on Jan. 15.

We begin today with news that NASA and its international partners have arranged for an accelerated change of command ceremony on the ISS. That ceremony, which was to occur many weeks from now, will now occur on Monday, Jan. 12, at 2:35 p.m. EST (1835 GMT). You'll be able to watch it live on Space.com, courtesy of NASA. Joining Fincke on the trip to Earth will be Crew-11 commander Zena Cardman of NASA and mission specialists Kimiya Yui of Japan and Oleg Platonaov of Russia. NASA called for their early return after a medical issue arose with one of the four on Jan. 7.

So why does this command change involve the Crew-11 medical evacuation? It's because the current commander of the International Space Station's joint Expedition 74 mission is Crew-11 pilot Mike Fincke, a veteran ISS astronaut who will now return to Earth early.

Fincke will hand over control of the ISS to Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, who arrived at the station in November with fellow cosmonaut Sergei Mikaev and NASA astronaut Chris Williams.

How to watch Crew-11's medical evac from ISS

Japan's Crew-11 astronaut takes photo farewell of ISS

Japan&#039;s Kibo space station module and experiment platform above Earth with solar arrays visible

(Image credit: NASA/JAXA)

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui is saying some farewells to the Japan-built section of the International Space Station as he and his Crew-11 crewmates prepare for their medical evacuation from the orbiting lab on Jan. 14.

Yui shared a photo on Friday that he took from a window on the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Kibo module, the largest science laboratory on the space station, showing the module's airlock and experiment platform. The space station's main truss and two giant solar arrays can be seen, as well as the blue arc of the Earth below.

"Today was a very busy day as well, so I was working quite late.," Yui wrote. "I hadn't taken the photos to introduce to everyone, so I just shot them from the window of 'Kibo' a little while ago. Since I'll soon have to bid farewell to this view as well, I want to burn it firmly into my eyes, and even more so, into my heart."

Yui is on his second trip to the ISS with the Crew-11 mission. He's been taking spectacular photos of Earth and space from the station, as well as videos like the one here shared by Space.com writer Anthony Wood:

Astronaut on ISS captures spectacular orbital video of zodiacal light, auroras and the Pleiades

Yui will return to Earh on Jan. 15 in the wee hours of the morning with Crew-11 crewmates Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman (both of NASA) and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platanov, with their SpaceX Dragon capsule splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

Crew-11 early return will leave skeleton crew on ISS

NASA Timeline revealed for Crew-11 medical evacuation

Wednesday, Jan. 14 - all times in EST

  • 3 p.m. - Hatch closure coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms
  • 3:30 p.m. - SpaceX Dragon hatch and ISS hatch closed for undocking
  • There will be a break here between hatch closure coverage and undocking views.
  • 4:45 p.m. - Undocking coverage begins
  • 5 p.m. - Undocking and initial ISS departure
  • There will be a break here in coverage between undocking and landing.

Thursday, Jan. 15 - all times in EST

  • 2:15 a.m - Landing coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms
  • 2:50 a.m. - Dragon Deorbit burn
  • 3:40 a.m. - Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California coast
  • 5:45 a.m. - Post-landing return to Earth press conference

This current timeline could change as NASA and SpaceX monitor weather at the splashdown site.

"Mission managers continue monitoring conditions in the recovery area, as undocking of the SpaceX Dragon depends on spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors," NASA wrote in an update. "NASA and SpaceX will select a specific splashdown time and location closer to the Crew-11 spacecraft undocking."

SpaceX prepares for Crew-11 medical evacuation

An illustration of the ISS with docked ships labeled.

(Image credit: NASA)

SpaceX says it's Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station is ready to return its four Crew-11 astronauts home in an unprecedented medical evacuation on Jan. 14 and 15.

"Dragon and Crew-11 are targeted t undock from the space station no earlier than Wednesday, January 14," SpaceX wrote in a mission update on X late yesterday.

The SpaceX statement came on the heels of NASA's announcement that the Crew-11 astronauts were scheduled to undock from the space station on Jan. 14 and splashdown off the coast of California early on Jan. 15.

Splashdown is now set for 3:40 a.m. EST (0740 GMT) on Thursday, Jan. 15, NASA officials said.

The Crew-11 Dragon spacecraft will return NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke to Earth alongside Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platanov.

NASA decided to evacuate the crew, which make up four of the seven astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station, on Jan. 8 after an apparently serious medical concern arose with one of the four Crew-11 astronauts. The astronaut is stable, but NASA officials opted for a "controlled medical evacuation" in order to provide astronaut better treatment on the ground, NASA chief Jared Isaacman has said.

NASA planning on Jan. 15 return of Crew-11 astronauts

An illustration of the ISS with docked ships labeled.

Crew-11 astronauts will undock from the dorsal port of the ISS Harmony module aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour on Jan. 14. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA is targeting no earlier than 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Jan. 14 for the early departure of the Crew-11 astronauts after an undisclosed medical incident aboard the International Space Station.

The crew will deorbit aboard Endeavour, with splashdown expected early Jan. 15, off the coast of California, "depending on weather and recovery conditions," according to a post from the space station's account on X.

Next Crew-11 landing update tomorrow

Crew-11 tests suits, begins packing for medical evac

four astronauts in white spacesuit recline inside a white spacecraft cabin

(Image credit: NASA)

The Dragon pressure suits are the same black and white SpaceX spacesuits worn by Crew-11 astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui and Oleg Platanov during their launch in August 2025. Cardman will command the Dragon flight home with Fincke as pilot. Kimuya and Platanov will serve as mission specialists.

The astronauts have also begun packing for their trip home.

"The foursome began collecting their personal items and packing them for stowage aboard the spacecraft," NASA wrote in the update.

Cardman spent time today flushing water from and powerfing down two NASA spacesuits on the ISS. She and Fincke were supposed to use the suits during a spacewalk on Jan. 8 and another one next week. Both spacewalks werte canceled due to the medical issue with one of the Crew-11 astronauts.

Yui and Platanov spent time on final science experiments of their mission, including one by Platanov studying how the inner lining of blood vessels work to keep blood flowing in space, in order to avoid the formation of blood clots.

Astronaut medical issue not an injury, NASA says

Not NASA's first medical issue in space

An astronaut in a white space suit faces toward the bottom of the image amidst a series of space equipment floating above Earth.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is pictured attached to the outside of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Oct. 10, 2017. In August 2020, Vande Hei and Japanese crewmate Akihiko Hoshide had their EVA called off due to a "minor medical issue." (Image credit: NASA)

While NASA's current astronaut medical issue on the International Space Station has led to the first-ever planned medical evacuation of a crew from the orbiting lab, it is far from the first time the space agency has had to deal with a medical concern in orbit.

Dr. James Polk, NASA's chief medical officer, told reporters late Thursday that medical issues we find common on Earth - like a toothache or other mild malady - are the same sort of things that have historically occurred with astronauts. The specific nature of the current issue, and the astronaut who experienced it, are being withheld for privacy reasons, he added.

