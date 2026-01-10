Astronaut on ISS captures spectacular orbital video of zodiacal light, auroras and the Pleiades

News
By published

Kimiya Yui released the timelapse footage to celebrate his 300th cumulative day spent orbiting Earth.

Astronaut Kimiya Yui captured a jaw-dropping timelapse video showcasing the beauty of low-Earth orbit as seen from the International Space Station.

A view of low-Earth orbit captured from the International Space Station (Image credit: Kimiya Yui via X)

Yui's video kicked off with a dramatic display of zodiacal light, which formed as sunlight reflected off a cloud of interplanetary dust particles to form a column of light above the colorful arc of our Blue Marble.

Green aurora can be seen dancing in Earth's upper atmosphere as the zodiacal light fades, shimmering between the profiles of the space station's solar panels as they rotate to track the sun. The bright stars of the constellations Pegasus, Andromeda and Ares also rotate into view as the station continues its lap of Earth.

Finally, eagle-eyed observers may also notice the seven most prominent white-blue stars of the Pleiades open star cluster appear to the upper left of the screen towards the end of the footage to descend toward the modular form of the ISS.

Curious about the long-running orbital laboratory? Be sure to check out our article detailing everything you need to know about the International Space Station and don't forget that you can always tune in to live orbital views of Earth streamed from SEN cameras mounted to the outside or the orbital station right here on Space.com. Why not also check out our review of the official LEGO kit for the ISS, that'll let you bring the venerable space station into your own front room!

Editor's Note: If you would capture a timelapse view of the night sky and want to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Anthony Wood
Anthony Wood
Skywatching Writer

Anthony Wood joined Space.com in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.