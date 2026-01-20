Severe G4 geomagnetic storm sparks jaw-dropping northern lights worldwide (photos)

We were expecting a show and boy did it deliver.

Skywatchers around the world were treated to stunning auroras that surged far beyond their usual polar limits, lighting up mid-latitude skies during a severe G4 geomagnetic storm.

Northern lights were reported across mid-latitudes, with sightings stretching from Germany to the southwestern United States, including New Mexico, during a night of rapidly fluctuating geomagnetic conditions that fluctuated between G1, G2, G3 and G4 storm levels.

The display was triggered by the arrival of an exceptionally fast coronal mass ejection (CME) that struck Earth's magnetic field at around 2:38 p.m. EST (1938 GMT) on Jan. 19, when geomagnetic conditions first escalated to G4 (severe) storm levels, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center . The CME had blasted away from the sun just a day earlier, on Jan. 18, during a powerful X1.9 solar flare — giving it remarkably little time to cross the roughly 91 million miles (147 million kilometers) between the sun and Earth .

After the initial shock arrival, the passage of the CME itself kept Earth's magnetic field in a highly disturbed state for hours, producing repeated surges of auroral activity as storm levels rose and fell through the night, according to the U.K. Met Office .

We've gathered up some of the best photos from last night's aurora activity captured by skywatchers around the world.

Photographer Greg Gage sent us these stunning views of the northern lights captured from Deming, New Mexico, at 32° latitude!

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 Northern lights captured from Deming, New Mexico, on Jan. 19. (Image credit: Greg Gage) Northern lights captured from Deming, New Mexico, on Jan. 19. (Image credit: Greg Gage)

"I live in Sistersville, WV and that is usually where I catch aurora. However, I'm on a 2-week 'snowbird' getaway to Deming, NM," Gage told Space.com in an email.

"In WV I am at latitude 40°. The last thing I expected was to catch auroras this far south. But a G4 CME was able to make it this far south. Wow!!"

Northern lights captured from Deming, New Mexico, on Jan. 19. (Image credit: Greg Gage)

Meanwhile, in Germany, the northern lights danced above the river Müggelspree. This stunning photo was captured by photographer Florian Gaertner.

Northern lights from Berlin, Germany. (Image credit: Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

Auroras flooded the skies above the village of Abaujvar, Hungary, with vivid hues of red and green. The beautiful photograph was captured by photographer Robert Nemeti.

Aurora show from Hungary. (Image credit: Robert Nemeti/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In France, photographer Jerome Gilles captured this eerie scene as rich magenta auroras filled the sky above Morbihan, Brittany.

Northern lights above Brittany, France. (Image credit: Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Photographer Chi Shiyong had front row seats to an incredibly colorful display above Beiji Village, Mohe City, Heilongjiang Province, China.

Northern lights above Beiji Village, Mohe City, Heilongjiang Province of China. (Image credit: Chi Shiyong/VCG via Getty Images)

Rich magenta hues fill the sky as distinct pillars also start to take form.

Northern lights above Beiji Village, Mohe City, Heilongjiang Province of China. (Image credit: Chi Shiyong/VCG via Getty Images)

In Germany, photographer Sascha Schuermann captured a dramatic scene unfolding in the skies above North Rhine-Westphalia, western Germany.

The northern lights fill the sky above North Rhine-Westphalia, western Germany. (Image credit: SASCHA SCHUERMANN / AFP via Getty Images)

Many skywatchers took to X to share their impressive shots of the aurora show.

Photographer Mathieu Rivrin captured a stunning timelapse of the northern lights dancing above the Côte de Granit Rose (the Pink Granite Coast), Brittany, France.

Aurores boréales sur la côte de granit rose - 20 janvier 2026#auroresboreales #bretagne pic.twitter.com/xeOsws6MmFJanuary 20, 2026

Aurora chaser Alex Masse captured a stunning view of tall aurora pillars from Kerwood, Ontario, Canada, at 10:55 p.m. local time.

As good as it got.1055pmKerwood, ON 42.89N#aurora pic.twitter.com/eZZl883GT0January 20, 2026

Amateur astrophotographer Damian shared some remarkable photos captured from Munich, south Germany!

"It was absolutely amazing, really unbelievable and unforgettable," Damian wrote in a post on X.

A little best of todays stunning aurora-show over Munich, South Germany! 😍🤩It was absolutely amazing, really unbelievable and unforgettable.#aurora #Polarlichter #München pic.twitter.com/g2xYDaN4s4January 20, 2026

Storm chaser Wouter van Bernebeek shared a beautiful photo of the northern lights dancing above Nijmegen, Netherlands, at around 10:20 p.m. local time.

Genieten van een intense noorderlichtshow! De kleuren waren opvallend fel: een 'dansende' groene band hing zelfs helemaal richting het zuiden. Ook tof om te zien dat zoveel mensen het #noorderlicht nu een keer zelf konden spotten 🌌Mijn eerste foto rond 22.20u vlakbij Nijmegen: pic.twitter.com/wIU1JpkuzPJanuary 20, 2026

While geomagnetic activity is expected to gradually ease, space weather forecasters say conditions remain unsettled — meaning there's still a chance the northern lights could make another appearance tonight if solar wind conditions cooperate.

So keep those camera batteries charged and aurora alerts switched on, we may not be done just yet.