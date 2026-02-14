SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts have a Valentine's Day date with the space station today. Watch the docking live

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 Arrival & Welcome Remarks - YouTube Watch On

Space fans are in for a Valentine's Day treat.

SpaceX 's Crew-12 astronaut mission will dock with the short-staffed International Space Station (ISS) today (Feb. 14) at around 3:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT), ending a 36-hour orbital chase.

You can watch the rendezvous live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, beginning at 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT).

A Falcon 9 rocket launches SpaceX's Crew-12 astronaut mission toward the International Space Station from Florida's Space Coast on Feb. 13, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

The livestream will continue for two hours or so after docking is complete, covering a few other mission milestones.

"After docking, the crew will change out of their spacesuits and prepare cargo for offload before opening the hatch between Dragon and the space station’s Harmony module around 5 p.m. [EST]," NASA officials said in a statement . "NASA also will provide coverage of the welcome ceremony aboard the space station shortly following hatch opening."

Crew-12 launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Friday morning (Feb. 13), sending four astronauts toward the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon capsule "Freedom."

Those crewmembers are NASA's Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, the mission's commander and pilot, respectively; mission specialist Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency ; and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos .

Crew-12 is the first spaceflight for Hathaway and Adenot and the second for Meir and Fedyaev. The cosmonaut was a late addition to the crew, coming aboard in early December to replace his countryman Oleg Artemyev, who was allegedly pulled for violating the U.S. law known as ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations).

The Crew-12 astronauts are expected to live and work aboard the ISS through October, making their stint a bit longer than the usual six-month crew rotation.

The quartet will join up with three other spaceflyers on the ISS — NASA's Chris Williams and cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev. The trio have had the orbiting lab to themselves since Jan. 15, when the four-person Crew-11 mission headed home to Earth.

Crew-11 departed a month earlier than planned due to a medical issue with one of its astronauts, leaving the ISS with a skeleton crew for longer than anticipated. (NASA has not identified the astronaut or given details about the concern.) It was the first medical evacuation in the history of the ISS, which has been staffed continuously since November 2000.

Seven has been the nominal crew size on the ISS since 2020. The original baseline was three; that was doubled to six in 2009.