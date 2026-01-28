NASA and SpaceX move up launch of Crew-12 astronauts to Feb. 11 as relief crew after ISS medical evacuation
That's four days earlier than originally planned.
NASA has announced an earlier-than-expected target date to launch the next astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).
The agency is now targeting Feb. 11 for liftoff of the SpaceX Crew-12 mission, which will fly four astronauts to join the skeleton crew presently operating the orbital lab. A scant three are currently covering the maintenance and science investigations aboard the ISS, left behind on Jan. 14 by the early departure of Crew-11 on the station's first-ever medical evacuation.
The Crew-12 astronauts were already in line to take the Crew-11 quartet's place but had originally been scheduled to overlap with them before their return to Earth. SpaceX and NASA had originally targeted Feb. 15 for Crew-12's launch but managed to get the mission's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket ready ahead of schedule.
Crew-12 includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (the mission's commander) and Jack Hathaway (pilot) and mission specialists Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. Fedyaev was a relatively late replacement for cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who was pulled off Crew-12 in early December, possibly for violating U.S. national security regulations.
The quartet will fly the Crew Dragon capsule "Grace" to the ISS for a longer-than-normal assignment, lasting nine months instead of the typical six.
It will be the second spaceflight for Meir and Fedyaev, and Fedyaev's second long-duration mission. Hathaway and Adenot are both spaceflight rookies headed to orbit for the first time.
The launch window for Crew-12 opens on Feb. 11 at 6:00 a.m. EST (1100 GMT), with liftoff scheduled from Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The Crew-12 astronauts will join NASA's Chris Williams and cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev as a part of ISS Expedition 74, which will eventually transition to Expedition 75 before the end of Crew-12's rotation.
NASA pegs the Feb. 11 target as the mission's earliest possible launch date and has designated backup dates in the event of a delay. If Crew-12 doesn't manage to get off the ground Feb. 11, there are opportunities on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, at 5:38 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. EST (1038 and 1015 GMT), respectively.
Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.
