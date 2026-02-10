Who are the astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-12 mission to the ISS?

The four members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station pose together for a crew portrait in their pressure suits at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. From left are, Roscosmos cosmonaut and Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Jessica Meir, Pilot and Commander respectively, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut and Mission Specialist Sophie Adenot.

The next crewed mission to the International Space Station is soon to get underway.

SpaceX's upcoming Crew-12 launch for NASA will fly a pair of veteran astronauts and a pair of rookies to the orbital lab for an extended stay. The earliest launch opportunity for the Falcon 9 rocket set to loft the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" and crew to orbit falls at 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT) on Feb. 13.

Crew-12 will be commanded by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, with mission pilot Jack Hathaway, and mission specialists Sophie Adenot from the European Space Agency and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. They'll join a sparse Expedition 74 crew of three currently occupying the ISS, left somewhat shorthanded after the early departure of Crew-11 astronauts, whose mission was cut short due to an undisclosed medical situation .

Fedyaev's addition to the mission came later than his crewmates, after cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev was pulled from the manifest in December , potentially for a U.S. national security violation.

The quartet are scheduled to remain in low Earth orbit for eight months compared to the typical six-month crew, made possible by a recent expansion of Dragon's certified durational capabilities at the ISS.

SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts

NASA Astronaut NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir Crew-12 Commander A native of Caribou, Maine, Meir was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013. Crew-12 will be Meir's second launch to space, and second stint aboard the ISS. Her first mission lifted off in September 2019, as part of the Soyuz MS-15 mission. She spent 205 days aboard the space station during that mission, completing the first three all-woman spacewalks with crewmate NASA astronaut Christina Koch. Between missions, Meir served as NASA's chief astronaut for the SpaceX commercial crew program and assistant to the chief astronaut for the human landing system, and has also worked in the Flight Integration division.

NASA Astronaut NASA Astronaut Jack Hathaway Crew-12 Pilot Before Hathaway was selected as an astronaut in 2021, he served as a commander in the U.S. Navy, and earned degrees from the U.S. Naval Academy, Cranfield University, in England, and the U.S. Naval War College. Crew-12 will be his first launch to space, but crew dragon Freedom will become one of many vehicles he's flown. As a naval aviator, Hathaway has over 2,500 flight hours in 30 types of aircraft, according to his NASA bio.

ESA Astronaut ESA Astronaut Sophie Adenot Crew-12 Mission Specialist French astronaut Sophie Adenot studied spacecraft flight dynamics before getting a Master of Science in human factors engineering at MIT in 2004. She joined the French Air Force in 2005 and worked in search and rescue, gaining experience flying in hostile environments. Adenot then worked as a test pilot between 2019 and 2022 before being selected as an ESA astronaut candidate in 2022, according to her ESA biography. This will be her first mission in space.