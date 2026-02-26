Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule head for home today after historic ISS-boosting mission

NASA's SpaceX 33rd Commercial Resupply Services Undocking - YouTube Watch On

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule will undock from the International Space Station today (Feb. 26), and you can watch its departure live.

The robotic Dragon is expected to depart today at 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT), ending a roughly six-month orbital stay during which it demonstrated a novel ISS-boosting capability.

You can watch undocking live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency . Coverage will begin at 11:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT).

SpaceX's robotic CRS-33 Dragon cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking on Aug. 25, 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

The Dragon arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Aug. 25, delivering about 5,000 pounds (2,270 kilograms) of supplies and scientific gear to the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab. It was the 33rd such robotic cargo run that SpaceX has performed for NASA's Commercial Resupply Services program.

The capsule has also conducted other useful work during its current mission, which is known as CRS-33.

For example, it "introduced a new capability to reboost the space station, helping maintain its altitude and counter atmospheric drag, which is critical for safe operations and the long-term sustainability of the orbital complex," NASA officials said in a statement on Monday (Feb. 23).

"During its time docked to the station, Dragon performed six reboosts — five in 2025 and a final maneuver on Jan. 23 — before preparations for its departure began," they added.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Such reboosts have historically been done by Russia's Progress freighter . It's unclear, however, if Russia will remain an ISS partner through the lifetime of the orbiting lab, which is expected to be deorbited in late 2030.

If Russia leaves the consortium early, other reboosting methods will be needed. Dragon just showed it can handle the job, and Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo craft has done so as well.

Progress, Cygnus and Japan's HTV-X spacecraft — the other currently operational ISS cargo craft — are all designed to burn up in Earth's atmosphere when their missions are done. But Dragon is reusable, which means it can haul cargo in the downward direction as well. And it's carrying a lot of gear back to wrap up CRS-33.

For example, Dragon is bringing down experiments from the Euro Material Aging study, "which exposed 141 samples to space for a year to examine how coatings, insulation, and 3D-printed materials degrade," NASA officials said in the same statement.

It's also hauling material from Thailand's Liquid Crystals experiment, which "observed the stability of films used in electronics in microgravity," they added. "Both could lead to stronger spacecraft, better displays and improved optical devices on future missions."

The CRS-33 Dragon will splash down under parachutes in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast on Friday (Feb. 27) at around 2:44 a.m. EST (0744 GMT), if all goes according to plan. Its reentry and splashdown will not be livestreamed.