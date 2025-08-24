Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule arrive at the ISS on Aug. 25 with 5,000 pounds of supplies

A SpaceX cargo ship is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday morning (Aug. 25), and you can watch the rendezvous live.
A robotic Dragon capsule is expected to dock with the station on Monday around 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT), ending a roughly 29-hour orbital chase.
You can watch the action live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the agency. Coverage will begin at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) on Monday.
This Dragon is flying SpaceX's 33rd mission for NASA's Commercial Resupply Services program. The flight, known as CRS-33, began with a launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket early Sunday morning (Aug. 24).
The capsule is carrying about 5,000 pounds (2,270 kilograms) of food, supplies and scientific experiments to the astronauts on board the orbiting lab.
"Commercial resupply missions to the International Space Station deliver science that helps prove technologies for Artemis lunar missions and beyond," acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said in a postlaunch statement.
"This flight will test 3D printing metal parts and bioprinting tissue in microgravity — technology that could give astronauts tools and medical support on future moon and Mars missions," he added.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
The CRS-33 Dragon's work won't be done after docking. The capsule will also help maintain the ISS' altitude via a series of engine burns — a necessary step to counter the effects of frictional drag that has been performed primarily by Russian Progress cargo vehicles over the years.
Russia is considering leaving the ISS consortium in 2028, two years earlier than the station's planned end of life. If that happens, the remaining partners will need to rely on other station-boosting means, such as burns by Dragon and Cygnus, the robotic cargo ship built by Virginia-based company Northrop Grumman. Both vehicles have already shown their ability to do this job.
The CRS-33 mission will end in December, when the Dragon — carrying samples and other scientific gear — returns to Earth with a splashdown off the coast of California.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.