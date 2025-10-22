Watch SpaceX launch its record-breaking 133rd Falcon 9 mission of the year today

SpaceX will break one of its launch records today (Oct. 22), and you can watch the action live.
A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 28 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites is scheduled to lift off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 10:16 a.m. EDT (1416 GMT; 7:16 a.m. local California time). It will be the 133rd Falcon 9 flight of 2025, breaking the mark set by the rocket last year.
SpaceX will stream the launch live via its website and X account, beginning about five minutes before liftoff.
Today's launch will be the 138th overall of 2025 for SpaceX, tying the record the company set in 2024.
Last year, SpaceX launched 132 Falcon 9 flights, two missions of the more powerful Falcon Heavy and four suborbital trials of its Starship megarocket. The Falcon Heavy has not flown yet in 2025; SpaceX's other five missions this year have been Starship test flights.
SDA-0A | SARah-2 | Transporter-11 | 17 Starlink missions
If all goes according to plan today, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after liftoff, landing in the Pacific Ocean on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You."
It will be the 21st launch and touchdown for this particular booster, which is designated 1075. The rocket's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue carrying the Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO), deploying them there an hour after launch.
Today's launch will be the latest in a series of milestones that SpaceX has notched recently. For example, the company launched two Falcon 9 missions on Sunday (Oct. 19); one sent the 10,000th Starlink satellite to LEO, and the other was the record-breaking 31st flight for that particular Falcon 9's first stage.
