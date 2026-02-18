SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket plume blossoms over Florida | Space photo of the day for Feb. 18, 2026
The NASA/SpaceX Crew-12 mission launched four astronauts on a journey to the International Space Station.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Twice a month
Strange New Words
Space.com's Sci-Fi Reader's Club. Read a sci-fi short story every month and join a virtual community of fellow science fiction fans!
NASA has released a nebula-like view of the SpaceX/NASA Crew-12 mission launching to the International Space Station atop a reusable Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Feb. 13.
What is it?
SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets have been known to create dramatic "jellyfish" plumes of exhaust when viewed from afar, as their nine Merlin engines burn a mix of liquid oxygen and kerosene to generate the thrust needed to punch through Earth's dense atmosphere, resist the force of gravity and achieve orbit.
The image, captured by photographer John Kraus, provided a novel view looking almost directly up and into the rocket's intense exhaust plume as it was shaped and backlit by the furious labors of the Merlin engines.
Following its expulsion, the gas, vapor and soot expanded rapidly into the surrounding atmosphere, forming complex patterns reminiscent of a blooming flower, or a nebula formed in the wake of a supernova explosion in the moment the photograph was taken.
The mission
NASA's Crew-12 mission launched at 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT) on Feb. 13, carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway along with the European Space Agency's Sochie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a journey to the ISS.
Their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully rendezvoused and docked with the orbital station on Feb. 14, marking the start of the quartet's eight-month stay in low-Earth orbit as part of Expedition 74.
The ISS had previously been operated by a skeleton crew of three — NASA's Chris Williams and cosmonauts Sergei Mikaev and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov — following the Jan. 8 medical evacuation of four Crew-11 astronauts due to an undisclosed health issue.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Read our explainer article on the Falcon 9 rocket to find out more!
Anthony Wood joined Space.com in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.