SpaceX's Ship 39 is so cool in Starship V3 test| Space photo of the day for March 9, 2026

Click for next article

SpaceX's Ship 39 looks cool as it undergoes cryosystem checks on Sunday March 8 (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX's Ship 39 looks super cool in images captured during the testing of its cryoproof operations. This represents the first campaign of the next-generation Starship V3.

What is it?

The testing of Ship 39 was conducted over several days at the Massey Outpost at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Also known as Massey's, this is SpaceX's primary location for the cryogenic testing of all of the company's ships and boosters.

"Ship 39 cryoproof operations complete, the first campaign with a next-generation Starship V3," SpaceX wrote on its X feed. "Across several days, engineers tested the vehicle’s redesigned propellant system and its structural strength, including squeeze tests to mimic the forces of future ship catches."

Article continues below

Why is it special?

The testing is a vital step on the road toward Flight 12, which will mark the first time that Ship 39 will take to the skies. By passing this series of tests, Ship 39 has validated its redesigned propellant system and the other upgrades that are part of the next generation of Starship.