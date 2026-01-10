SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites on its 3rd mission of 2026 (video)

News
By published

Liftoff occurred at 4:41 p.m. ET on Friday (Jan. 9).

SpaceX's third mission of 2026 is in the books.

a black-and-white spacex falcon 9 rocket launches into a blue sky.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 29 Starlink satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Jan. 9, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Falcon 9's upper stage deployed the 29 satellites into low Earth orbit on schedule about 65 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX announced via X.

Starlink is by far the largest satellite constellation ever assembled. It currently consists of more than 9,400 active spacecraft, and that number is growing all the time.

Friday's launch was SpaceX's third of 2026. In 2025, the company launched 165 orbital missions, nearly three-quarters of them dedicated Starlink flights.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.