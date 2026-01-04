SpaceX launches 1st Starlink satellites of 2026 on new Falcon 9 rocket (video)
Liftoff occurred at 1:48 a.m. EST on Sunday (Jan. 4).
The first Starlink satellites to join SpaceX's megaconstellation in 2026 were launched today (Jan. 4) on a brand new Falcon 9 rocket.
The fresh booster, carrying 29 of the internet broadband relay units, lifted off on Sunday at 1:48 a.m. EST (0648 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The satellites (Starlink Group 6-88) reached low Earth orbit approximately nine minutes after leaving the ground and were successfully deployed about an hour later.
"Deployment of 29 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX posted to the social media network X.
The Falcon 9's first stage (Booster 1101) made its first return to Earth, touching down on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions," which was pre-staged in the Atlantic Ocean.
SpaceX's Starlink network, which is approaching 9,500 active satellites, provides access to broadband internet in areas around the world where connectively is otherwise sparse or nonexistent. This now includes Venezuela, after the U.S. raid on the country’s capital, seizing President Nicolás Maduro.
"Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity," SpaceX announced on X on Sunday.
The launch was SpaceX's second for 2026, 595th completed since 2008 and 555th landing since 2015.
