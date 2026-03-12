Will Artemis 2 launch toward the moon next month? Watch NASA's mission update today

Click for next article

NASA's Artemis II Flight Readiness News Conference (March 12, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

NASA will give an update about its Artemis 2 moon launch plans today (March 12), and you can watch it live.

The agency will hold a briefing today at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at its Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, "to highlight progress toward the Artemis 2 crewed mission around the moon ," according to a March 9 statement .

You can watch the briefing live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency.

NASA's Artemis 2 SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft stand vertical on mobile launcher 1 at Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 10, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky)

Artemis 2 will send four astronauts — NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen — on a 10-day trip around the moon and back home again. It will be the first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

NASA had hoped to launch Artemis 2 this month, and seemed on track to do so after successfully completing a fueling test on KSC's Pad 39B in late February.

Just after that test, however, a problem popped up — an interruption in the flow of helium in the upper stage of Artemis 2's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. So the mission team rolled the Artemis 2 stack off Pad 39B and back to KSC's cavernous Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) for repairs.

Last week, NASA announced that this work was going well , potentially keeping Artemis 2 on track for launch in the next available window , which opens on April 1.

We'll learn more during today's update, which will come after completion of the Artemis 2 flight readiness review. Participants in the briefing are: