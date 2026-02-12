Watch SpaceX launch Crew-12 astronaut mission to the International Space Station early on Feb. 13

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Twice a month
Strange New Words
Space.com's Sci-Fi Reader's Club. Read a sci-fi short story every month and join a virtual community of fellow science fiction fans!
SpaceX will launch the latest batch of astronauts to the International Space Station early Friday morning (Feb. 13), and you can watch the action live.
The four-person Crew-12 mission is scheduled to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday at 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT).
You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA. Coverage will begin at 3:15 a.m. EST (0815 GMT).
If all goes according to plan, Crew-12's Crew Dragon capsule, named "Freedom," will dock with the ISS on Saturday (Feb. 14) at about 3:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT). You can watch that milestone here at Space.com as well when the time comes.
Crew-12 consists of NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (mission commander) and Jack Hathaway (pilot), Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency (mission specialist), and cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev (mission specialist).
Adenot and Hathaway are both spaceflight rookies. Crew-12 will be the second spaceflight for both Meir and Fedyaev. The four astronauts will stay aboard the ISS for about nine months — about three months longer than the normal crew rotation.
Crew-12 will bring the ISS back up to its normal complement of seven crewmembers. The orbiting lab has been staffed with a skeleton crew of three — NASA's Chris Williams and cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev — since mid-January, when SpaceX's Crew-11 mission came back to Earth.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
That departure came about a month early, due to an undisclosed medical issue with one of the Crew-11 astronauts. It was the first medical evacuation in the long history of the ISS.