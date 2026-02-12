Watch SpaceX launch Crew-12 astronaut mission to the International Space Station early on Feb. 13

Watch live! NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts launch to the International Space Station - YouTube Watch On

SpaceX will launch the latest batch of astronauts to the International Space Station early Friday morning (Feb. 13), and you can watch the action live.

The four-person Crew-12 mission is scheduled to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday at 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA. Coverage will begin at 3:15 a.m. EST (0815 GMT).

The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft that will fly the Crew-12 astronaut mission to the International Space Station for NASA stand on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at sunset on Feb. 10, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

If all goes according to plan, Crew-12's Crew Dragon capsule, named "Freedom," will dock with the ISS on Saturday (Feb. 14) at about 3:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT). You can watch that milestone here at Space.com as well when the time comes.

Crew-12 consists of NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (mission commander) and Jack Hathaway (pilot), Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency (mission specialist), and cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev (mission specialist).

Adenot and Hathaway are both spaceflight rookies. Crew-12 will be the second spaceflight for both Meir and Fedyaev. The four astronauts will stay aboard the ISS for about nine months — about three months longer than the normal crew rotation.

Crew-12 will bring the ISS back up to its normal complement of seven crewmembers. The orbiting lab has been staffed with a skeleton crew of three — NASA's Chris Williams and cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev — since mid-January, when SpaceX 's Crew-11 mission came back to Earth.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors