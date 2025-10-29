Watch Japan's 1st HTV-X cargo craft arrive at the International Space Station today

JAXA HTV-X1 Cargo Rendezvous and Capture - YouTube Watch On

Japan's new HTV-X cargo spacecraft will arrive at the International Space Station for the first time ever today (Oct. 28), and you can watch the action live.

The robotic HTV-X is scheduled to be captured by the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm — operated by NASA astronaut Zena Cardman and Kimiya Yui of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ( JAXA ) — today around 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT).

You can watch the rendezvous and berthing activities live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA or directly via the agency . Coverage will begin at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT).

Artist's illustration of Japan's HTV-X cargo spacecraft in Earth orbit. (Image credit: JAXA)

The HTV-X is the successor to Japan's H-II Transfer Vehicle ( HTV ), which flew nine missions — all of them successful — to the International Space Station (ISS) between September 2009 and May 2020.

Like its predecessor, the HTV-X can carry about 13,200 pounds (6,000 kilograms) of payload to low Earth orbit . It's hauling about 9,000 pounds (4,080 kg) of food and supplies on this mission, which began with a launch atop an H3 rocket on Saturday (Oct. 25).

The new freighter is expendable, just like the HTV (which was also known as Kounotori, Japanese for "White Stork"). But the HTV-X can stay up for considerably longer stretches.

"HTV-X enhances transportation capabilities and adds the capability to provide various users with on-orbit demonstration opportunities for up to 1.5 years after leaving ISS until reentry," Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which builds the HTV-X for JAXA, wrote in a description of the vehicle .

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HTV-X joins three other vehicles in the stable of robotic ISS cargo craft. The other freighters that currently service the station are Russia's Progress vehicle and Cygnus and Dragon, which are built by the American companies Northrop Grumman and SpaceX , respectively.