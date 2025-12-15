Geminid meteor shower 2025 thrills skywatchers with an end-of-year celestial firework show (photos)

Canon EOS R7 camera (Image credit: Future/Kimberley Lane) Want to capture shooting stars? The Canon EOS R7 is the best camera for beginners, featuring all the tools to help a novice master photography. Read our full Canon EOS R7 review for more.

The Geminid meteor shower put on a dazzling cosmic firework show when it peaked overnight on Dec. 13 as shards of the solar system asteroid (3200) Phaethon collided with Earth's atmosphere, forging fiery paths that illuminated the December night sky.

Geminid meteors appear to streak through the sky travelling away from the constellation Gemini , which plays host to the gas giant Jupiter throughout December. Photographers were able to capture striking views as shooting stars raced across the starfields of sparkling Northern Hemisphere constellations including Taurus and Orion, as the jewel-like stars of the Pleiades open cluster glowed nearby.

Read on to see a selection of gorgeous images revealing the splendour of the 2025 Geminid meteor shower as seen through the lenses of talented astrophotographers from around the world.

The 2025 Geminid meteor shower in pictures

Photographer Tayfun Coskun captured a stunning shot of a Geminid streaking through the starry sky above the Yosemite National Park in California on Dec. 14, as the Hyades and Pleiades open star clusters shone above a glowing tunnel embedded in the tree-lined hillside.

A Geminid shooting star caught in the skies over the Yosemite National Park in California. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Coskun was able to grab another view of a shooting star running parallel to the dense starfield of the Milky Way that same night, while also capturing the ancient light of the Andromeda Galaxy close to a tree near the silhouetted horizon. Two dense collections of stars known as the Perseus Double Cluster are also visible in the center of the shot, representing a population of stars that are far younger and hotter than the sun .

A Geminid shooting star blazes a path alongside the Milky Way. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This shot of a Geminid blazing a trail below the three stars of Orion's Belt was captured on Dec. 13 in the skies over the Shandong province of China, a moment before it pierced the glowing patch of light representing the Orion Nebula — one of the closest stellar nurseries to Earth .

A Geminid captured moments before piercing the Orion Nebula. (Image credit: Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

A meteor was also captured brightening the sky over the snowy landscape of Ulanqab, in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China, on that same night.

A Geminid meteor shines above a solitary structure in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. (Image credit: Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Photographer Fu Yujianglin immortalized a different shooting star as it speared Earthwards through the night sky, towards the snow-peaked mountains of the Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province, China.

A meteor streaks towards a snowy mountain range in the Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province, China. (Image credit: Photo by Fu Yujianglin/VCG via Getty Images)

Storm photographer and X user LoriGraceWX captured another spectacular meteor image as a shooting star tore through the sky over the Organ Mountains in New Mexico using a 24 mm lens.

The brightest Geminid meteorite I captured last night thankfully ffamed itself nicely over the top of the Organ Mountains east of Las Cruces, New Mexico. At least 45 captured on this 24mm lens, still have to go through the other 700 images with the wider 16mm angle. #Geminids pic.twitter.com/yJ8fzrxBgODecember 14, 2025

Wouter van Bernebeek, meanwhile, took a breathtaking composite image from an altitude of 1,140 meters (3,740 feet) atop the Brocken Mountain in Germany, as shooting stars brightened the night sky alongside the glowing band of the Milky Way .

☄️ Het was een weergaloos weekend met de meteorenzwerm #Geminiden! Vanaf de Brocken (1140m) in het midden van Duitsland, stonden we de hele nacht bóven alle wolken en mist. Hier mijn eerste plaatje van de vele honderden vallende sterren die we mochten zien. Een unieke ervaring... pic.twitter.com/XinKMVUm9cDecember 15, 2025

Photographer Matt Lantz combined 9 separate shots to reveal Geminid meteors streaking away from Jupiter and the bright stars Castor and Pollux in the sky above a picturesque church near Seymour, Texas, on the night of the peak.

Last night's Geminid Meteor shower as seen near Seymour, Texas. DFW was clouded over, so it was worth a couple hours drive northeast to clear skies. This image is 9 photos merged into one. #GeminidMeteorShower #txwx pic.twitter.com/l2mRQug5aPDecember 14, 2025

Finally, northern lights chaser Jeremy Rand captured several Geminid shooting stars as they raced through the constellation Orion , which rested approximately 40 degrees away from the shower's radiant, where meteor trails were at their longest.

orion and the geminid meteor shower pic.twitter.com/RBITgz8Vi3December 15, 2025

