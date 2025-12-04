Geminid shooting stars: One of 2025's most exciting meteor showers begins tonight

Stargazers rejoice! Dec. 4 marks the start of the annual Geminid meteor shower, as Earth passes through the trail of debris shed by the strange blue asteroid 3200 Phaethon, triggering what promises to be one of the most spectacular shooting star displays of 2025.

The Geminid meteor shower is active from Dec. 4 to Dec. 20 and hits peak activity overnight on Dec. 13-14, when up to 150 meteors may be seen brightening the night sky each hour under perfect conditions, according to the American Meteor Society . NASA, meanwhile, estimates that 40 to 50 meteors may be visible each hour around the point of peak activity.

Shooting stars appear when shreds of space debris ranging in size from a grain of sand to a small asteroid collide with Earth while travelling at tens of thousands of miles per hour, only to burn up in a fiery naked-eye display as they're overwhelmed by the friction of atmospheric entry.

Geminid meteors will appear to streak away from a patch of sky in the constellation Gemini close to the bright star Castor , which can be found rising above the eastern horizon a few hours after sunset in December, shining to the upper right of the gas giant Jupiter .

Shooting stars associated with the shower tend to be yellowish in appearance and may be seen whenever the radiant — the apparent origin point for the meteors — is above the horizon. However, the best time to hunt for Geminids will be in the pristinely dark moonless skies in the hours following 10 p.m. local time on the peak night of Dec. 13.

First, locate the magnitude-1.58 star Castor using a smartphone astronomy app and find a patch of sky roughly 40 degrees above it, where the meteor trails will be at their longest as they blaze through Earth's atmosphere . Remember, the width of your clenched fist held at arm's length accounts for roughly 10 degrees in the night sky.

If possible, try to head away from city lights and allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to become fully adapted to the dark. Take a red light with you, as this will help preserve your night vision, and be sure to wrap up warm and let someone know where you're watching the shower from if you're heading somewhere remote! The waning crescent moon will rise at around 2 a.m. local time on Dec. 14, making it more of a challenge to spot fainter members of the annual shower.

Interested in capturing a Geminid shooting star for yourself? Then be sure to check out our guide to imaging meteor showers

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your shooting star photography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.