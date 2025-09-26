The Orionid meteor shower 2025 has begun! See Halley’s Comet spark shooting stars this October

The Orionid meteor shower has arrived! Look up on the nights between Oct. 2 to Nov. 12 to see tiny shards of Halley's comet strike Earth's atmosphere to create spectacular shooting stars and fireballs in the night sky.

Orionid meteors are known for leaving glowing trains, or trails, in the night sky and can be spotted each year as Earth dives through the dense trail of debris shed by the wandering Comet 1P/Halley .

In 2025, the Orionids reach their peak activity around Oct. 20-21, when 10-20 shooting stars may be visible each hour, under ideal dark sky conditions, according to Earth Sky . However, it's worth noting that other organizations have the peak occurring slightly later in the month, with the American Meteor Society forecasting that peak activity for the Orionids will take place on the night of Oct. 22-23, for example.

Meteors associated with the shower will be witnessed streaking away from a point of origin known as a "radiant" located near the stars of the constellation Orion , which will be visible above the southeastern horizon in the early hours of mid-October.

Orionid viewing tips

The best time to hunt for Orionid meteors is in the hours following midnight around the shower's peak, when the radiant will be high in the sky during the monthly new moon phase, leaving the skies blissfully free of natural light pollution.

A red flashlight, warm clothing, a hot drink and a comfortable chair are useful during a night of meteor-hunting. (Image credit: Future)

For the best view, do not look directly at the radiant when hunting for meteors . Instead, pick out a patch of sky 40 degrees above, where the glowing trains will be longest, and allow 30 minutes for your eyes to become fully adapted to the dark. Remember, the span of your clenched fist held at arm's length accounts for roughly 10 degrees of sky.

Photographers interested in capturing the shower should check out our roundups of the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography . While you're at it, be sure to read our guide detailing the settings, techniques and equipment that you'll need to successfully photograph a shooting star .

Editor's Note: If you capture an image of an Orionid meteor and want to share it with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.