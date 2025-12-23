Lego Star Wars sets have been around for more than 25 years, and in that time, we've seen some seriously impressive sets. The best Lego Star Wars sets typically carry a very expensive price tag, however, and so if you're a serious collector, you're going to have to spend some serious credits. Here, we've rounded up the most expensive Lego Star Wars sets currently available, with price tags stretching all the way up to an eye-watering $1000. Phew.

Almost every set in this list is an Ultimate Collector's Series set, meaning it's one designed with adults in mind, created to be displayed rather than be played with. You can play with these sets, if you want, but we wouldn't recommend letting your five-year-old get heavy-handed with your UCS Millennium Falcon. It'll all just end in tears when you're left picking up 7,500 loose pieces off the floor — don't say we didn't warn you.

Read on to find the 10 most expensive Lego Star Wars sets. We've omitted any sets that have since retired: these are just the sets still available to buy today, and we're basing prices on the MSRP as set by The Lego Store.

10. The Dark Falcon

The Dark Falcon is the only playset to make it onto our list of the most expensive Lego Star Wars sets currently available. (Image credit: Lego)

Set specifications Price: $179.99 / £159.99 Set number: 75389 Number of pieces: 1579 pieces Age rating: 10+ Release date: August 2024

Part of an alternative universe Star Wars range, released alongside the launch of Disney Plus series Rebuild the Galaxy, The Dark Falcon is the only set on this list aimed at kids. It's not surprising, really: the most expensive Lego sets are generally reserved for adults. And at $179.99, this one's tipping the scales a bit. But for fans looking for something a little different, it's a great choice. And let's face it: it's a lot cheaper than the other Millennium Falcon on this list.

The Dark Falcon reimagines what might have been if the iconic Millennium Falcon was instead commandeered by the dark side. It recolors the ship black, making it unique from other Lego models of the Millennium Falcon, and it comes with six minifigures. Amusingly, some of the minifigures also resemble characters that have also swapped to the dark side: there's Darth Jar Jar, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev and Darth Rey. Darth Vader has switched parties, too, and here, he's Jedi Vader. Luke, for some reason, is kitted out for the beach as Beach Luke. Clearly, he just doesn't want to be battling in this universe.

Being aimed at children, the Dark Falcon is designed to be a playset. You'll find lift-up panels to grant access to the interior, where there are clearly designated zones: a throne for Darth Jar Jar, a command center, a jail cell and an entertainment area.

9. AT-ST Walker

We've had lots of Lego AT-ST Walkers before, but none are as detailed as this UCS version. (Image credit: Lego)

Set specifications Price: $199.99 / £179.99 Set number: 75417 Number of pieces: 1513 pieces Age rating: 18+ Release date: August 2025

There have been several Lego AT-STs over the years, but this is the first time we've had an Ultimate Collector's Series model — one specifically designed for adults, and designed for display rather than play. That doesn't mean you can't play with it if you want to: it has a rotating head, viewports that can be opened and closed and adjustable laser cannons.

But what makes a UCS set distinctive from a playset is the additional detail. Made up of 1,513 pieces, this AT-ST Walker is not only larger than most but looks more realistic than ever. Its distinctive legs are carefully designed to balance the weight of the set, so it can be proudly displayed. You can even open the top hatch to reveal a two-person cockpit inside.

Sadly, it doesn't come with two minifigures: there's only one here – a price to pay for the fact that this is a lower-priced Ultimate Collector's Series set. The minifigure included is designed to stand on the informational plaque that also comes with the set, which is wonderfully detailed, with the Imperial crest printed on its arms.