Click for next article

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can though, in this case, he's had a little help from Tony Stark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises to be one of 2026's biggest upcoming sci-fi movies and if, like us, you can't wait for its July 31st release, why not tide yourself over with this seriously cool Lego Marvel Iron Spider-Man bust, now 20% off at Amazon?

Save over $12 on this Lego Marvel Iron Spider-Man bust at Amazon, the lowest it's ever been.

At 379 pieces, the desk-sized bust should take you an afternoon, at most, to put together. But as well as looking fantastic, it also has a degree of poseability. You can move the mechanical legs, as well as Spidey's head, as he looks for new villains to web up. As a cool bonus, this Lego Marvel Iron Spider-Man bust comes with a smaller Spider-Man minifigure.

Craving more blocky superhero action? Perhaps you're looking for a gift with more play potential? We've rounded up the best Lego Marvel sets and the best Lego deals.

Chris McMullen Contributing Writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching or playing games, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

With no Tony Stark, it's unlikely that Spidey will have his Iron Spider suit in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. (Image credit: Lego)

Oh, sure, Spidey's regular red and blue suit is snazzy, but this Lego Iron Spider-Man bust sees the superhero clad in the outfit that Tony Stark made for him. It's dubbed his Iron Spider-Man look because mechanical legs spring out from his back, capable of skewering any foe. Spider-Man doesn't kill? Tell that to Thanos's minions.

At under 400 pieces, this won't take you long to build, but it's a blast to put together. It's a recreation of Spider-Man's coolest costume, gifted to him by Tony Stark, and while it's not a full-on playset, there is a little articulation. You can move Spidey's head and mechanical arms and, as a neat bonus, it comes with a miniature Iron Spider-Man figure, adding a sliver more play value.

It boasts a pair of interchangeable bases and is 17cm tall; it's just the right size to sit on a shelf or perch on the corner of your desk. Whether you're displaying this Lego Marvel Iron Spider-Man solo or displaying alongside Lego's The Amazing Spider-Man wall piece, you can't go wrong. At this price, it's one of the best Lego deals available.

If you love Spider-Man as much as we do, you'll be counting the days till Spider-Man: Brand New Day's July 31st release, when Tom Holland's Spider-Man makes his return to the MCU. So why not make the wait a little less painful with this Lego Marvel Iron Spider-Man model?

Key features: 379 pieces, 6.5 x 7.5 x 4.5 in / 17 x 20 x 11 cm in size, some articulation, comes with a small Iron Spider-Man minifigure and two interchangeable bases, for builders aged 18+

Price history: This model has been at this price for a little while now, but it's never been cheaper. You can also get it for the same price at Walmart.

Price comparison: Amazon: $48 | Walmart: $48 | Best Buy: $60

Reviews consensus: The set's Amazon reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with purchasers praising how much fun it is to build and how awesome it looks on display. The only complaints are that some found it a bit too small, so pay attention to its measurements.

✅ Buy it if: You want a striking, desk-sized model to remind you of Spidey's coolest ever MCU costume.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're after a child-friendly playset. Instead, consider this more articulated Lego Iron Spider-Man set, for builders aged 8+.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.